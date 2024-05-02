Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Indian playback singer Uma Ramanan passes away aged 72

    Uma Ramanan was a trained classical vocalist who performed over 6,000 concerts in 35 years.

    Indian playback singer Uma Ramanan passes away aged 72 RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published May 2, 2024, 8:47 AM IST

    Uma Ramanan, an Indian playback singer who primarily performed in Tamil, died on Wednesday, May 1 at 72. The singer, who performed many great songs in Tamil cinema, is survived by her singer-husband AV Ramanan and son Vignesh Ramanan. The cause for her death is still unknown and more information about her funeral is awaited.

    Uma Ramanan was a trained classical vocalist who performed over 6,000 concerts in 35 years. When she met her husband, musician AV Ramanan, they began working on his concerts. Though Uma sang several songs for her spouse, her affiliation with Ilaiyaraaja propelled her to popularity. Uma Ramanan's 'Poongathave Thaal Thiravai' from the Tamil film 'Nizhalgal' helped her get recognition. It brought her career much-needed prominence, and she went on to collaborate on over 100 songs with Ilaiyaraaja. Aside from Ilaiyaraaja, she has also performed songs for composers Vidyasagar, Mani Sharma, and Deva.

    Also read: Who is Krishna Mukherjee? TV actress accuses producer of harassment

    She made her singing debut in 1977, with a song in 'Sri Krishna Leela' and sang it alongside her husband, AV Ramanan. Uma Ramanan's last song was 'Kannum Kannumthan Kalandaachu' for Vijay's film 'Thirupaachi'. Mani Sharma composed the song, which she sang alongside Harish Raghavendra and Premji Amaren.

    Last Updated May 2, 2024, 8:47 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Comedian Rohan Joshi gets fraud call accusing him of transporting drugs, terms it 'Greatest scam' RKK

    Comedian Rohan Joshi gets fraud call accusing him of transporting drugs, terms it 'Greatest scam'

    BREAKING Salman Khan house firing case: Accused attempts suicide in custody, says report RBA

    BREAKING: Salman Khan house firing case: Accused who attempted suicide in custody dies

    Who is Krishna Mukherjee? TV actress accuses producer of harassment RKK

    Who is Krishna Mukherjee? TV actress accuses producer of harassment

    Ilaiyaraja sends copyright notice to makers of Rajinikanth starrer 'Coolie' rkn

    Ilaiyaraja sends copyright notice to makers of Rajinikanth starrer 'Coolie'

    Katrina Kaif falls prey to deepfake video; is seen speaking in fluent French - WATCH ATG

    Katrina Kaif falls prey to deepfake video; is seen speaking French fluently - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Gold rates on May 2: Check 22 and 24 carat price city wise AJR

    Gold rates on May 2: Check 22 and 24 carat price city wise

    Gold rate today, May 2: Know the price of 22K and 24K gold in Kerala rkn

    Gold rate today, May 2: Know the price of 22K and 24K gold in Kerala

    BSF guns down Pakistani intruder as he tried to sneak into India along International Border; check details AJR

    BSF guns down Pakistani intruder as he tried to sneak into India along International Border; check details

    Petrol diesel price on May 2: How much it costs in your city? AJR

    Petrol, diesel price on May 2: How much it costs in your city?

    Women Health: 5 common myths of hormonal contraceptives effect RBA

    Women's Health: 5 Common myths of hormonal contraceptives effect

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon