    Bengaluru: Doctor defrauded of Rs 9.6 lakh through QR Code scam while selling household items on OLX

    Dr Niti Mathur from Bengaluru lost ₹9.6 lakh in an online scam while selling household items on OLX. The scammer, posing as a buyer, first made legitimate payments via a QR code, then deceitfully obtained her net banking details, leading to unauthorized withdrawals. A complaint has been filed, and police are investigating.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 2, 2024, 10:39 AM IST

    Dr Niti Mathur, a Bengaluru resident residing in Vasantnagar, fell victim to an online scam while attempting to sell household items on the widely-used online platform OLX, resulting in a staggering loss of ₹9.6 lakh. The fraudulent scheme unravelled through a sequence of deceptive transactions, posing as legitimate purchases.

    Dr Mathur had listed several household items for sale on OLX, hoping to find local buyers. On the evening of the 24th, she was contacted via WhatsApp by an individual named Ashok Kumar, who expressed interest in purchasing the items. To facilitate the payment, Kumar requested Dr. Mathur to send him a QR code, which she did. Using this QR code, Kumar initially transferred a total of instalments to Dr Mathur’s bank account, completing the transaction in three separate instalments of ₹22,000 each.

    Mahadev betting app case explained: All about Rs 6k crore scam and why B-town celebs are under scanner

    However, the transaction became fraudulent when Kumar stated that the QR code was incorrect and suggested using a net banking application for further payments. After gaining Dr. Mathur's trust, he deceitfully acquired her net banking credentials. Pretending to complete the payment, Kumar then drained an additional ₹8.94 lakh from her account through several transactions, each totalling ₹22,000.

    Bengaluru: Man duped of Rs 2 lakh by miscreants using diversion tactics while asked to pick up notes on road

    The realization of the scam dawned upon Dr. Mathur only after she received notifications from her bank about the unauthorized withdrawals. Shocked and distraught, she immediately approached the Highgrounds Police Station and filed a complaint against Ashok Kumar for fraud.

    The police have registered an FIR and are currently on the lookout for the suspect. The case serves as a grave reminder of the risks associated with online transactions, particularly on platforms like OLX where direct interactions with strangers are common. Users are advised to exercise utmost caution and verify the authenticity of buyers before sharing any personal or financial information.

    Last Updated May 2, 2024, 10:39 AM IST
