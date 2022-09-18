Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video: Urfi Javed dons a black bikini with unique skirt, showing off her curves; is it Yay or Nay?

    First Published Sep 18, 2022, 2:46 PM IST

    Fans laud Urfi Javed's unique style and new persona as she raises the heat in a black bralette and thong bikini with a strange skirt-take a look

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Urfi Javed made the Sunday more wonderful for her admirers and followers by providing a visual treat with her stunning looks and gorgeous curves. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The diva, known for her daring and seductive attire, always has something in store for her fans and rumour mongers. Because she never declines to pose for the cameras, Urfi is one of the celebrities who is recognised for being the paparazzi's favourite. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actor has consistently argued that whatever she chooses to wear is a matter of personal taste and that no one has the right to instruct her on proper behaviour.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Trolls and the fashion police have been following Urfi constantly because of her provocative attire, but she has never really paid attention to them. She enchanted her followers once again by displaying her gorgeous body.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Urfi, who has a long ponytail, shared a slow-motion video clip of herself on her Instagram account. The actor sports a strange skirt with a scorching black bralette and a matching seductive thong bikini. There isn't much room for interpretation because her skirt is constructed of ropes wrapped around her legs and waist.
     

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Urfi’s captioned her sensual video as,”🦋🦋🦋Hair @geetajaiswal422_ Make up – mee 📸 @sk_click_a_world.” A fan commented on her post and wrote, “Kya khoob lagti ho.” Others posted fire, hearts and heart-shaped eye emojis. Also Read: Manifestation turned into reality for Bollywood celebrities - from Vicky Kaushal to Alia Bhatt

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    Urfi has been a part of daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1. Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's romantic picture will make your day; take a look

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dulquer Salmaan and Mammootty to share screen space in Bilal? Here's what we know RBA

    Dulquer Salmaan and Mammootty to share screen space in Bilal? Here's what we know

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's romantic picture will make your day; take a look RBA

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's romantic picture will make your day; take a look

    Blake Lively shares her pregnancy photos for fans and paparazzi waiting outside her house RBA

    Pictures: Blake Lively shares her pregnancy photos for fans and paparazzi waiting outside her house

    Nayanthara celebrates her husband Vignesh Shivan's birthday Below Burj Khalifa-see pictures RBA

    Nayanthara celebrates her husband Vignesh Shivan's birthday below Burj Khalifa (Pictures)

    Narendra Modi Birthday Wishes: Shah Rukh to Akshay Kumar to Kangana Ranaut; check out celebs sweet messages RBA

    Narendra Modi Birthday Wishes: Shah Rukh to Akshay Kumar to Kangana Ranaut; check out celebs sweet messages

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: KL Rahul who has probably got more ability than Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli - Gautam Gambhir on Indian openers-ayh

    'Rahul has probably got more ability than Rohit or Kohli' - Gambhir on Indian openers

    Here is how Delhi Police solved 25 year old murder case posed as insurance agents gcw

    Here's how Delhi Police solved 25-year-old murder case

    iOS 16 update introduced new battery indicator is it available on your iPhone check list gcw

    iOS 16 update introduced new battery indicator; Is it available on your iPhone?

    It is an honour to go beyond Glenn McGrath Test wickets tally - Stuart Broad-ayh

    'It's an honour to go beyond Glenn McGrath's Test wickets tally' - Stuart Broad

    Nothing Phone 1 gets new update camera receives improvement bugs fixed more gcw

    Nothing Phone (1) gets new update; camera receives improvement, bugs fixed & more

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon