Video: Urfi Javed dons a black bikini with unique skirt, showing off her curves; is it Yay or Nay?

Fans laud Urfi Javed's unique style and new persona as she raises the heat in a black bralette and thong bikini with a strange skirt-take a look

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Urfi Javed made the Sunday more wonderful for her admirers and followers by providing a visual treat with her stunning looks and gorgeous curves.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The diva, known for her daring and seductive attire, always has something in store for her fans and rumour mongers. Because she never declines to pose for the cameras, Urfi is one of the celebrities who is recognised for being the paparazzi's favourite. (WATCH VIDEO)

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The actor has consistently argued that whatever she chooses to wear is a matter of personal taste and that no one has the right to instruct her on proper behaviour.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Trolls and the fashion police have been following Urfi constantly because of her provocative attire, but she has never really paid attention to them. She enchanted her followers once again by displaying her gorgeous body.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Urfi, who has a long ponytail, shared a slow-motion video clip of herself on her Instagram account. The actor sports a strange skirt with a scorching black bralette and a matching seductive thong bikini. There isn't much room for interpretation because her skirt is constructed of ropes wrapped around her legs and waist.



Image: Varinder Chawla

Urfi’s captioned her sensual video as,”🦋🦋🦋Hair @geetajaiswal422_ Make up – mee 📸 @sk_click_a_world.” A fan commented on her post and wrote, “Kya khoob lagti ho.” Others posted fire, hearts and heart-shaped eye emojis. Also Read: Manifestation turned into reality for Bollywood celebrities - from Vicky Kaushal to Alia Bhatt

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram