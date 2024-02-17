Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Suhani Bhatnagar who played young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' passes away aged 19

    Suhani Bhatnagar fractured her leg some time ago, and the medicines she used for treatment caused a side effect and led to her sudden death.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 17, 2024, 1:41 PM IST

    Actress Suhani Bhatnagar, who portrayed a teenage Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' died on Saturday in Delhi at the age of 19. The actress fractured her leg some time ago, and the medicines she used for treatment caused a side effect, according to a Jagran report. Her body reportedly started to retain fluid, which is claimed to be the cause of her sudden death. Suhani spent a considerable amount of time receiving treatment at the AIIMS hospital in Delhi. On Saturday, her final ceremonies will be held in Faridabad.

    At the Ajronda Crematorium in Sector 15, Faridabad, she will be cremated. Suhani used to upload self-portraits to Instagram. Her most recent post, nevertheless, was made in November 2021. 

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2024, 2:21 PM IST
