Raveena Tandon honours late father Ravi Tandon on his birthday; unveils chowk in Juhu [PICTURES]

Raveena Tandon unveils a chowk in Mumbai honoring her late father Ravi Tandon, a renowned filmmaker. The dedication ceremony coincides with his birthday, marking his enduring legacy in cinema

Renowned Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon recently took part in the inauguration of a junction in Mumbai's Juhu area dedicated to her late father, the esteemed filmmaker Ravi Tandon. The event, which coincided with what would have been Ravi Tandon's birthday, saw Raveena, accompanied by her daughter Rasha and mother Veena Tandon, gracing the occasion with heartfelt tributes and reminiscences. Sharing glimpses of the ceremony on her Instagram account, Raveena commemorated the event with the caption, 'Happy Birthday Pops #ravitandonchowk 17 February 2024.'

The dedication of the 'Shri Ravi Tandon Chowk' holds profound significance for Raveena and her family, symbolizing not only her father's birth anniversary but also his enduring legacy in the cinematic realm. Expressing her gratitude to all who supported and honored her father's memory, Raveena emphasized the profound impact of Ravi Tandon's passion, dedication, and love for filmmaking on generations of cinephiles.

Ravi Tandon, a luminary in Indian cinema, crafted a distinguished career as a filmmaker, helming a multitude of acclaimed dramas during the 1970s-1980s, including memorable works such as 'Anhonee,' 'Khel Khel Mein,' 'Majboor,' and 'Zindagi,' among others.

Following Ravi Tandon's passing in 2022, Raveena paid heartfelt tribute to her father on social media, sharing cherished memories captured in a series of throwback pictures. In a poignant post, she expressed the enduring bond she shares with her father, stating, 'You will always walk with me, I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa.'

Reflecting on her receipt of the Padma Shri award the previous year, Raveena revealed to Hindustan Times the bittersweet emotions she experienced, noting the absence of her father to witness the prestigious honor. She described the occasion as a blend of happiness and melancholy, underscoring her determination to fulfill her father's aspirations.

In her recent professional endeavors, Raveena Tandon featured in the show 'Karmma Calling,' premiering on Disney plus Hotstar on January 26. Additionally, she is poised to grace the silver screen in 'Welcome To The Jungle,' the third installment of the Welcome series, directed by Ahmed Khan. The film marks a reunion with actor Akshay Kumar after a substantial hiatus and boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Dutt, and more.