Sshura Khan kisses husband Arbaaz Khan; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Sshura Khan and Arbaaz Khan are among the most admired couples, often spotted together around the city. On Tuesday night, the duo attended the trailer launch of "Bandaa Singh Chaudhary." After the trailer played, Sshura Khan was seen kissing Arbaaz Khan, a moment that quickly gained widespread attention.

A video shared by Instant Bollywood showed Sshura dressed casually while sharing a kiss with Arbaaz, drawing an outpouring of heart emojis from fans in the comments. The trailer features a story inspired by real events, set after the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Produced by Arbaaz Khan Productions, Seamless Production LLP, 8 Aks Movies & Entertainment, and Cinekorn Entertainment, the film is set to release in theaters on October 25.

The love story of Arbaaz and Sshura began during the production of "Patna Shuklla," a film Arbaaz produced while Sshura was a makeup artist for Raveena Tandon. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate nikah ceremony on December 24, 2023, held at Arbaaz's sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence.

On Arhaan Khan’s chat show, "Dumb Biryani," Arbaaz talked candidly about his past relationships. He reflected on the time when they were all living together as a family, mentioning that one brother (Salman Khan) had never married while others, including himself, had married and later separated. His comment brought laughter from Sohail Khan, and Arhaan jokingly congratulated them on their divorces. Arbaaz then proudly mentioned his recent remarriage, adding to the light-hearted mood.

On the work front, Arbaaz Khan recently produced "Patna Shuklla," starring Raveena Tandon. He also appeared in Rashik Khan’s action film "Section 108," where he starred alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film hit theaters on May 25 of this year.

