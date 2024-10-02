Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sshura Khan kisses husband Arbaaz Khan; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

    Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan recently attended the trailer launch event for "Bandaa Singh Chaudhary," featuring Arshad Warsi in the lead role

    Sshura Khan kisses husband Arbaaz Khan; video goes VIRAL [WATCH} ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 2, 2024, 11:27 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 2, 2024, 11:50 AM IST

    Sshura Khan and Arbaaz Khan are among the most admired couples, often spotted together around the city. On Tuesday night, the duo attended the trailer launch of "Bandaa Singh Chaudhary." After the trailer played, Sshura Khan was seen kissing Arbaaz Khan, a moment that quickly gained widespread attention.

    A video shared by Instant Bollywood showed Sshura dressed casually while sharing a kiss with Arbaaz, drawing an outpouring of heart emojis from fans in the comments. The trailer features a story inspired by real events, set after the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Produced by Arbaaz Khan Productions, Seamless Production LLP, 8 Aks Movies & Entertainment, and Cinekorn Entertainment, the film is set to release in theaters on October 25.

    The love story of Arbaaz and Sshura began during the production of "Patna Shuklla," a film Arbaaz produced while Sshura was a makeup artist for Raveena Tandon. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate nikah ceremony on December 24, 2023, held at Arbaaz's sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence.

    ALSO READ: Swachh Bharat Mission: Alia Bhatt joins PM Modi's campaign on Gandhi Jayanti (WATCH)

    On Arhaan Khan’s chat show, "Dumb Biryani," Arbaaz talked candidly about his past relationships. He reflected on the time when they were all living together as a family, mentioning that one brother (Salman Khan) had never married while others, including himself, had married and later separated. His comment brought laughter from Sohail Khan, and Arhaan jokingly congratulated them on their divorces. Arbaaz then proudly mentioned his recent remarriage, adding to the light-hearted mood.

    On the work front, Arbaaz Khan recently produced "Patna Shuklla," starring Raveena Tandon. He also appeared in Rashik Khan’s action film "Section 108," where he starred alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film hit theaters on May 25 of this year.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ananya Panday opens up on being compared to Alia Bhatt; Here's what she said ATG

    Ananya Panday opens up on being compared to Alia Bhatt; Here's what she said

    Triptii Dimri faces backlash for missing Jaipur event after Rs 5 lakhs payment (WATCH)

    Triptii Dimri faces backlash for missing Jaipur event after Rs 5 lakhs payment (WATCH)

    Suriya Karthi are devotees': Pawan Kalyan reacts to Tirupati laddu controversy AJR

    'Suriya, Karthi are devotees': Pawan Kalyan reacts to Tirupati laddu controversy

    Swachh Bharat Mission: Alia Bhatt joins PM Modi's campaign on Gandhi Jayanti (WATCH) RBA

    Swachh Bharat Mission: Alia Bhatt joins PM Modi's campaign on Gandhi Jayanti (WATCH)

    WATCH: Pawan Kalyan faces breathlessness during Tirumala pilgrimage amid laddu controversy NTI

    WATCH: Pawan Kalyan faces breathlessness during Tirumala pilgrimage amid laddu controversy

    Recent Stories

    UP SHOCKER! Biker harasses, touches woman inappropriately as he rides past her; video sparks outrage (WATCH) shk

    UP SHOCKER! Biker harasses, touches woman inappropriately as he rides past her; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Mahalaya 2024: Why is it observed before Navratri? Here's what you should know AJR

    Mahalaya 2024: Why is it observed before Navratri? Here's what you should know

    Ananya Panday opens up on being compared to Alia Bhatt; Here's what she said ATG

    Ananya Panday opens up on being compared to Alia Bhatt; Here's what she said

    Mumbai-Pune Expressway: The most expensive national highway of India anr

    Mumbai-Pune Expressway: The most expensive national highway of India

    Triptii Dimri faces backlash for missing Jaipur event after Rs 5 lakhs payment (WATCH)

    Triptii Dimri faces backlash for missing Jaipur event after Rs 5 lakhs payment (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon