Swachh Bharat Mission: Alia Bhatt joins PM Modi's campaign on Gandhi Jayanti (WATCH)

Alia Bhatt has joined the Swachh Bharat Mission in honour of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. On Wednesday morning, PIB India announced via X that Alia has joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's quest to clean up the country. In the video shared, Alia said, “The #SwachhBharatMission spearheaded by Prime Minister @narendramodi marks a significant step towards realising Gandhi Ji’s dream of a clean and self-reliant India. Let’s all come together and take this mission to new heights and make our country even more beautiful.”

Alia was formerly linked to the movement. She and Varun Dhawan participated in the Clean India campaign in 2017 and appeared in several videos. “Our planet... Our home! Our duty to keep it clean,” Alia said while sharing one of their awareness videos in November 2017.

Actor Alia Bhatt joins the Swachh Bharat movement!



The #SwachhBharatMission spearheaded by Prime Minister @narendramodi marks a significant step towards realising Gandhi Ji’s dream of a clean and self-reliant India. Let’s all come together and take this mission to new heights… pic.twitter.com/6WcnfyWnKI — PIB India (@PIB_India) October 2, 2024

The Swachh Bharat Mission started on October 2, 2014, and today commemorates a decade after the initiative. On the occasion, PM Modi took part in a cleaning effort at a New Delhi school. Sharing pictures from the event, PM Modi said, “Today, on Gandhi Jayanti, I took part in Swachhata-related activities with my young friends. I urge you all to also take part in some or the other such activity during the day and at the same time, keep strengthening the Swachh Bharat Mission. #10YearsOfSwachhBharat.”

Meanwhile, Alia is set to debut her latest flick, Jigra. The actress not only acts in the Vasan Bala film alongside Vedang Raina, but she also co-produces it.

Latest Videos