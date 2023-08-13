Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sridevi birth anniversary: Google Doodle pays tribute to veteran superstar

    Today is the 60th birthday of the late actress Sridevi, and her husband, Boney Kapoor, has given a touching tribute. Google also offered their respects to the renowned actor.

    Sridevi is known for her outstanding performances in films like Moondram Pirai, Chaalbaaz, Khuda Gawah, Judaai, Laadla, Mom, and many others. Her tragic death on February 24, 2018 shocked her admirers and the film business. Her husband, Boney Kapoor, and two children, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, survive her. Today, August 13, marks the 60th anniversary of the renowned star's birth. On her birthday, Boney Kapoor offered a touching tribute to his late wife, and Google also paid homage to her. 

    Boney Kapoor celebrates the birth anniversary of his late wife, Sridevi
    In the early hours of today morning, the filmmaker came to Instagram and shared a gorgeous photo with actress Sridevi on her 60th birthday. It was a flashback shot of Boney embracing his wife as they posed for the camera. In what appears to be a snapshot from one of their vacations, the pair was clothed in warm layers and appeared incredibly pleased. The producer wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday (red heart emojis).” Have a look:

    A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)

    Fans were touched by the post and got emotional recalling the late beautiful actress. One fan said, “What a great man to live for the love of his life and honor her birthday,” while another wrote, “Happy birthday shree mam i miss you so much.” A comment read, "India's lost treasure," and another person said, "Happy Birthday to the most incredible woman of Bollywood." Designer Manish Malhotra dropped heart emojis in the comments. Janhvi Kapoor also reshared her father’s post on her Instagram Stories.

    Google’s tribute for Sridevi on her birthday
    Google also paid tribute to the renowned actress on her 60th birthday and toasted her career. It paid thanks with a colourful and beautiful doodle. Boney posted the artwork on his Instagram Stories. 

    Sridevi birth anniversary: Google Doodle pays tribute to veteran superstar RBA

    Khushi Kapoor had previously shared a childhood photo of herself with her mother and wished her a happy birthday. The Chandi actress posed in a blue silk saree with her two children, who looked charming with their braided hair and toothy grins.

    This year will be very significant for the Kapoor family because Boney Kapoor earlier declared that his wife's book, Sridevi - The Life Of A Legend, will be released by the end of 2023. 
     

