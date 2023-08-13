Sridevi Birth Anniversary: Here are 5 best films of late actress

Sridevi, the iconic Indian actress, has appeared in numerous films throughout her career. Picking just five best movies can be subjective, but here are five of her most acclaimed and beloved films:

Mr. India (1987): This sci-fi superhero film directed by Shekhar Kapur is a classic of Indian cinema. Sridevi's portrayal of the feisty journalist Seema remains memorable, and her chemistry with Anil Kapoor's character is endearing.

Chandni (1989): Directed by Yash Chopra, this romantic drama is considered one of Sridevi's most iconic films. Her performance as Chandni, a woman caught between two lovers, showcased her versatility and grace.

Sadma (1983): Sridevi's exceptional acting skills are on full display in this poignant drama directed by Balu Mahendra. Her portrayal of a woman suffering from retrograde amnesia received widespread acclaim.

Lamhe (1991): In this romantic drama also directed by Yash Chopra, Sridevi played a dual role, portraying both a mother and daughter. The film explored unconventional themes for its time and showcased her acting prowess.

English Vinglish (2012): Sridevi made a triumphant return to the big screen with this Gauri Shinde-directed film. Playing the role of a middle-class woman seeking to overcome her language barrier, she once again demonstrated her acting prowess and won hearts.

These films are just a glimpse of Sridevi's remarkable filmography. She left an indelible mark on Indian cinema and continues to be celebrated by fans and critics alike.