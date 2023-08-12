Kushi: From reel to real; How Vijay Deverakonda had a crush on Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The trailer launch of 'Kushi' showcased Vijay Deverakonda's crush on Samantha Ruth Prabhu, praising her as incredible. Their chemistry, music, and visuals captured hearts. Vijay lauded Samantha's commitment, expressing his admiration. 'Kushi,' directed by Shiva Nirvana, stars them and releases on September 1st---by Amrita Ghosh

With great fanfare, the unveiling of 'Kushi's trailer has gifted the audience with a generous dose of love and romance. Within its frames lies a glimpse of the electrifying chemistry shared between the adored pair of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, captivating hearts. The trailer's allure is further enriched by its soul-stirring music and captivating visuals, leaving a lasting imprint.

Curiosity is now piqued, anticipation running high to experience this captivating love saga on the grand cinematic canvas. Unveiling a secret thread, it came to light that Vijay Deverakonda harbored a crush on none other than Samantha Ruth Prabhu. A heartthrob in his own right, Vijay Deverakonda has held the hearts of many, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu's enchanting beauty has garnered her a devoted following. What adds to the intrigue is Vijay's candid admiration for Samantha, painting her as an "incredible woman" and "darling," as he took his inaugural steps onto the set of Koffee With Karan.

ALSO READ: Bikram Ghosh teams up with maestros for a special Independence Day Song

In a recent event, Vijay Deverakonda further extolled Samantha's unwavering dedication and professed his long-standing admiration for the accomplished actress. His words resonate with profound respect and affection, as he shares, "She is someone I admired when I watched Em Maya Chesave and watched all her other films. It was like having a crush on an actress and adoring her on screen. Now, working with her in person, witnessing her unwavering commitment and sheer hard work, I miss her presence as my partner in this film."

ALSO READ: Guntur Karaam: Uncertainties surround Mahesh Babu starrer as key cast, crew exits

Continuing his sentiments, Vijay Deverakonda elaborates, "As I sit here on this sofa, promoting our film alone, I can't help but feel her absence. Yet, she deserves her time and space. We are united in our happiness, and we shall carry her mantle with pride. She is not only an amazing individual but has also delivered an awe-inspiring performance in the film."

'Kushi,' penned and helmed by Shiva Nirvana, emerges as a collaborative effort under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The film boasts the dynamic pairing of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. With eager hearts, audiences await the release of 'Kushi' in theaters on the 1st of September, a rendezvous with a tale that promises to stir emotions and leave an indelible mark.