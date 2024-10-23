Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, other Bollywood Celebs at Diwali Bash

Entertainment
Designer Manish Malhotra hosted a Diwali party at his home last night. Many Bollywood celebrities attended the party. Alia Bhatt was seen in her mehendi ceremony lehenga.
Kajol was also seen at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. She wore a maroon shimmery dress and looked beautiful.
Shilpa Shetty looked stylish in a peacock-colored dress at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash.
Shriya Saran was seen in a black and silver saree with a deep-neck blouse at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.
Janhvi Kapoor also attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. She wore a shimmering saree with open hair and a small diamond necklace.
Urmila Matondkar was seen in a royal blue outfit at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash.
South actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who is soon to be married, was also seen at the party.
Diana Penty stole the show at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party in a golden saree and large earrings.
Singer Kanika Kapoor was also spotted at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party in a net golden saree with an off-shoulder blouse.