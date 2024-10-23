Pakistani star Adnan Siddiqui criticises Kriti Sanon's song 'Akhiyaan De Kol', says 'tearing apart a classic'

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui chastised the creators of Kriti Sanon's forthcoming film Do Patti for using the famous song Akhiyaan De Kol in the film. The song, originally performed by famed Pakistani singer Reshma, has been redone with catchy beats, and Adnan seemed to despise it.

Kriti is featured in the song showing off her killer dances while dressed in a red latex bodycon. Shilpa Rao sings the new version, which is a significant component of the film's plot. Adnan went to his X profile lately to criticise the creators for 'tearing apart' the original song.

Imitation can be flattering, but not when it means tearing apart a classic by a legend. Please show some respect for Reshma jee and the legacy she left behind. Her music deserves to be treated with the dignity it commands, not reduced to just another sordid ripoff. pic.twitter.com/aNBLHIjGvB — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) October 20, 2024

"Imitation can be flattering, but not when it means tearing apart a classic by a legend. Please show some respect for Reshma jee and the legacy she left behind. Her music deserves to be treated with the dignity it commands, not reduced to just another sordid ripoff," he wrote.

In addition to him, Pakistani actress Mishi Khan also expressed her disapproval of the remix version of Akhiyaan De Kol. "Ruined the song...shame on you," she wrote.

In the meantime, Kriti is preparing to make her debut as a producer with Do Patti, and this will also be the first occasion where the actress will portray a double role. Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh also take on lead roles in the film.

In the film, Kajol portrays a cop who skilfully manoeuvres through a tangled web of deceit created by the two Kritis and Shaheer. The film's trailer was unveiled recently, with the creators asserting that Kriti will appear in a completely different persona in the movie.

Do Patti is set to premiere on Netflix on October 25.

