India's predicted XI for 2nd Test vs New Zealand

India, trailing 0-1 against New Zealand after an unexpected loss in the first Test, aims to level the series by winning the second Test in Pune.

The second match of the India-New Zealand Test series begins on Thursday (October 24) in Pune. India, trailing 0-1 in the series after an unexpected loss in the first Test, aims to level the series. Despite recovering strongly in the second innings after being all out for 46 in the first, India couldn't prevent a Kiwi victory. Therefore, India might opt for changes in the team.

With Shubman Gill returning after missing the first Test due to injury, there is anticipation about who will lose their place in the batting lineup. Captain Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal are expected to continue as openers, with Gill returning at number three. Virat Kohli will play at number four. India's assistant coach, Ryan ten Doeschate, confirmed that Rishabh Pant is fit and will keep wickets, so he will bat at number five.

Reports suggest KL Rahul is unlikely to get another chance. Sarfaraz Khan, who scored a century in the first Test, is expected to bat at number six. If Rahul is given a chance, it will likely be his last chance to retain his place in the Test team. Ravindra Jadeja will play at number seven.

Despite a disappointing first Test, Ashwin will remain the main spinner. Axar is a strong contender to replace Kuldeep Yadav as the third spinner. Kuldeep was taken to the cleaners in the first Test, while Axar's all-round abilities will give more depth in the batting department.

Jasprit Bumrah will continue as the lead pacer. Meanwhile Mohammed Siraj didn't have a great outing last time out and it will be interesting to see if the management opts to replace him with Akash Deep. The pitch in Pune is likely to assist the spinners so India might start with three spinners and two pacers.

India's Probable Playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

