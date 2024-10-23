(WATCH) Malayalam actor Bala marries again, ties knot with uncle's daughter

Actor Bala remarries at Kaloor Pavakkulam Temple to Kokila, his uncle's daughter. Bala had announced plans to remarry to safeguard his Rs 250 crore worth of assets. His previous marriage ended in divorce, followed by a public feud with his ex-wife and daughter over custody and harassment allegations.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Oct 23, 2024, 12:27 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 23, 2024, 12:27 PM IST

Actor Bala has tied the knot once again, with the ceremony taking place at the Kaloor Pavakkulam Temple in Ernakulam. He has married Kokila, the daughter of his uncle. Bala had previously revealed his intention to remarry.

During a recent conversation with media representatives, Bala mentioned that he would be getting married again, stating that he wanted to ensure his assets worth Rs 250 crores would not go unmanaged. However, he did not disclose who his bride would be at that time. 

Bala's relationship with his ex-wife had recently become contentious. He divorced in 2019, and he accused his ex-wife of preventing him from seeing their daughter. Bala expressed feeling denied his rights as a father, which had become a significant topic of discussion. His daughter later spoke out against him, claiming that her father harassed her mother and he is telling lies. In response, Bala released a video addressing the allegations.

Following these events, Bala's daughter faced cyber harassment. His ex-wife also shared her side of the story through a video, explaining that she had remained silent for a long time but felt compelled to speak out due to matters concerning their daughter. She expressed that it was supposed to be a joyful occasion for their child's birthday, questioning how one could be happy amid the ongoing controversies regarding their daughter.

Bala also recently spoke about his health condition and the need to get married.  “I also felt the need for support after my liver transplant. I had said in an earlier interview that I’m confident when I’m on my own. I am now taking care of my diet and taking medicine. My health has improved, and it is possible to move forward in good condition. Bless with your heart if you can,” he said.

