Sapthami Gowda shines in saree photoshoot; Fans react

Kantara fame Sapthami Gowda shared new photos and asked for help with captions.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Oct 23, 2024, 4:56 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 23, 2024, 4:56 PM IST

Sandalwood actress Sapthami Gowda gained popularity with Kantara after her debut in Popcorn Monkey Tiger. She's currently shining through her photoshoots.

article_image2

Active on social media, Sapthami shared her new photoshoot, asking for caption help. Fans showered her with love and admiration.

article_image3

Sapthami Gowda wore a silver, white, and gold tube blouse with a golden saree, posing and smiling in various styles.

article_image4

Sapthami Gowda looked stunning, receiving comments like 'queen,' 'beautiful,' 'crush,' 'hot,' 'angel,' and 'sexy,' along with heart emojis.

article_image5

Fans praised her smile and eyes, saying her photos need no caption. They called her 'Kanakapura beauty,' 'charming,' and 'Sandalwood queen.'

article_image6

Some fans struggled to describe her beauty, while others criticized her attire, urging her to uphold tradition. Some expressed concern about her weight.

article_image7

Sapthami, a pan-India actress after Kantara, also starred in Yuva and made her Bollywood debut with Vaccine War. She's currently working on Kantara 2 and a Telugu film with Nithiin.

