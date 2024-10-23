Tim Cook admits he was unaware of THIS iPhone feature

Apple CEO Tim Cook admitted to being unaware of a basic iMessage feature – labeling group chats – during an interview. The interview also revealed Cook's daily routine, which heavily revolves around Apple products and a focus on prioritizing key business strategies.

First Published Oct 23, 2024, 4:35 PM IST

Apple CEO Tim Cook was caught off guard when asked about a basic feature of the Apple iPhone’s iMessage app. When journalist Ben Cohen questioned Cook about labeling group conversations in iMessage, Cook seemed perplexed, even though he was the leader of one of the biggest internet businesses in the world.

He was not aware of this iPhone capability, though. Cook talked about his firm management style and Apple's operations in an interview with the Wall Street Journal Magazine.

Also Read | Diwali 2024: 5 perfect smartphones under Rs 25,000 for your loved ones

However, Cohen questioned Cook about the ideal moniker for a group chat when the topic turned to his computer habits. The question caught Cook off guard, and he acknowledged that he didn't identify his iMessage groups. He was so interested in this function that he even questioned the journalist whether he gave his group chats names. Tim Cook disclosed that he had given the group chat he had created with his undergraduate friends the moniker "Roommates" when he reconnected with Cohen.

How does Tim Cook start his day?

Cook's life depends around utilizing Apple goods every single day. Cook gets up around four in the morning to check his iPhone for emails and sales information from the previous day. Cook uses his Apple Watch to track his exercises and his AirPods to listen to classic rock music. While he favors his iPad Pro for travel, he alternates between his MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac for work. He reads emails, reviews overnight sales reports and studies countries where numbers are changing to keep his finger on the pulse of the business.

Also Read | WhatsApp update: Save contacts directly, no need to add to phonebook

When discussing how he sets his company's agenda, Cook said to Cohen, "Our focus is crucial. letting go of really, really good ideas to create space for the truly amazing ones. The ability to create the ideal product and deliver it in a timely manner is what constitutes innovation.

