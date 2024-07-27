South actor John Vijay in trouble; female journalist accuses him of making women uncomfortable and ogling

Many women accused John Vijay during the #MeToo movement in 2018. However, it should be mentioned that John Vijay has not yet responded to the charges

Several women have accused actor John Vijay of sexual harassment. Singer Chinmayi Sripada recently took to her X (previously known as Twitter) account to publish screenshots of the actor's concerns. It all began when a lady journalist, who was reporting sexual impropriety in Malayalam film a few days earlier, said that John made moves on her as she was waiting for an interview. Since then, Chinmayi has shared images of other accusations about the actor. In the screenshots, several accuse John of 'ogling' and making women feel 'uncomfortable' at work. One of the journalists even stated that the actor acted improperly towards her.

“After The Newsminute report about the Sexual Assault case of Malayalam cinema also mentioned John Vijay for his misdemeanour with the journalist. There are other women speaking about his behaviour in general,” Chinmayi documented while sharing the screenshots and added, “More on John Vijay from others who read the post. One of them interviewed him on camera.”

More on John Vijay from others who read the post.



One of them interviewed him on camera. pic.twitter.com/md6TkyYNJn — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 26, 2024

Chinmayi praised her for telling her tale to the world and wrote, "Thank you, Sriranjini, for speaking up. I know you shared your story with me last week. I did receive three other girls narrating their own incidents about John Vijay. Find the strength, girls. Speak up. It doesn't matter if he is friends with your dad."

In 2018, John opened up about the Me Too allegations when he told Firstpost, “Am a very transparent person who speaks my heart out. Not with any intentions or ulterior motives. I have understood that at times my jokes are not funny to everyone and may sound insensitive. When I really sense that someone does not appreciate what I say, is not on the same page and I am misunderstood, I remove myself from having further conversation or being present at that place.”

#MeToo This incident happened in 2014 with actor John Vijay. Thanks hubby @NOTamitbhargav for the nudge. And thanks @Chinmayi @TheRestlessQuil for making noise. I'm speaking up too! #TimesUp @muthupradeep you know when this happened. pic.twitter.com/EfzqdgDvVH — Sriranjani T S (@Sri_TS) October 17, 2018

“I really do not remember the incidents quoted on Twitter, I have not met these people anywhere alone nor asked them out either. If my comments, that I thought was funny and witty, would have hurt anyone at any point of time I would like to take this opportunity to inform that I am also very emotionally hurt by my behaviour. This would be my lesson to know what to say to whom and when. I completely support this #metoo move movement. If I had not been pulled in I would have been one among the first to voice this cause and support this movement.”

John Vijay was last featured as an antagonist in Malayalam actor Dileep's film 'Thankamani'. For those who are unaware, Dileep is one among the accused in the Malayalam actor sexual assault case that shook the country in 2017.



The charges against John Vijay have little to no impact on his career. He continues to act in several languages. Some of his most notable films are 'Oram Po', 'Sarpatta Parambarai', and 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire', among others.

John Vijay is recognised for his work in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi films.

