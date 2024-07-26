Who is Yusra Mardini? Olympian who at 17 swam across the sea to escape Syria war

Yusra Mardini is a Syrian refugee who fled her war-torn nation as a teenager and later competed in the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games.

Yusra was around 16-17 years old when she fled from a civil war in her Syrian birthplace in August 2015. The brief 10-kilometer cruise was meant to take only 45 minutes, but the ship, already in disrepair and overloaded with 20 passengers, began to falter just 20 minutes in.

Yusra, her sister, and two others were forced to abandon the ship and push it to shore, a frantic struggle that lasted more than three hours. The trek was difficult, even with her sister at her side. They flew from Syria to Lebanon, then Turkey, before boarding a boat heading for Greece.

Her voyage to her final destination, Germany, continued on foot, via bus, and even with the assistance of smugglers. Mardini competed as a member of the first-ever IOC Refugee Olympic Team in Rio 2016.

Though her result in the 100m butterfly heat placed her in the lower ranks, her victory extended beyond the medal podium. In her remarks, she carried not only the Olympic flag, but also the hopes and goals of a world society.

Yusra's story extends beyond the pool, as she campaigns for refugee rights and was appointed the youngest-ever UN Human Rights Goodwill Ambassador. Her indomitable spirit continues to inspire, demonstrating that sport can be an effective weapon for hope and resilience.

