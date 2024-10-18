Is Bengaluru traffic hurting Brand Bengaluru? City ranks 6th in global traffic index; Pune follows at 7th

Bengaluru ranks 6th in the world for traffic congestion, according to the TomTom Traffic Index, with an average travel time of 28 minutes for 10 kilometres. Pune follows on the 7th. This worsening traffic situation raises concerns about Bengaluru's image as a leading global city and business hub.

Bengaluru, often referred to as the Silicon Valley of India, has secured a concerning position in the global traffic scenario, ranking 6th in the world, as per the latest TomTom Traffic Index. This report surveyed 387 cities worldwide, and the findings reveal that Bengaluru is one of the most congested cities in not only India but the globe. Pune, another Indian city, closely follows at the 7th spot.

Traffic congestion in Bengaluru has reached alarming levels, making it the city with the highest traffic delays in India. On average, it takes approximately 28 minutes and 10 seconds to travel just 10 kilometres in Bengaluru, highlighting the severe impact of traffic on daily commutes. Pune's traffic is similarly challenging, with an average travel time of 27 minutes and 50 seconds for the same distance.



'Why I love Bengaluru': Man's encounter with kind auto driver amidst traffic, rain woes sparks reactions

The situation in Bengaluru has worsened over the years, with the city previously ranking at the top of the Traffic Quality Index. The number of traffic signals in the city has also seen a steady increase, rising from 300 to 400 by 2019, further complicating the commute for residents.

In a global context, the following cities lead the list of the world's most traffic-congested locations:



Bengaluru rains disrupt morning commute; Traffic jams worsen, IMD issues Orange alert (WATCH)

1. London (UK)

2. Dublin (Ireland)

3. Toronto (Canada)

4. Milan (Italy)

5. Lima (Peru)

6. Bengaluru (India)

7. Pune (India)

As Bengaluru continues to grapple with its traffic woes, questions arise about how this affects its image as a leading global city. The relentless traffic not only hinders daily life but could also impede the city's growth as a business hub, known for its innovation and technology sectors.

Latest Videos