Why did Deepika Padukone reject 'White Lotus 3'

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is all set to become a mother and is expected to give birth to a baby in September.

Rejected 'White Lotus'

As per reports, Deepika wants to be a hands-on mother, hence she has refused the third season of The 'White Lotus'. 

The reason

According to reports, the actress intends to devote her attention to her forthcoming motherhood and will not take on any new projects.

Pregnancy annoucement

Deepika announced her pregnancy in February 2024. However, on May 20, the actress was cruelly trolled when she went out to vote in the fifth round of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. 

Trolls

Some social media users made negative comments about her pregnancy belly, even calling it "fake".

Professional front

Deepika Padukone was recently seen in the film 'Kalki 2898 AD' in which she played the role of a pregnant woman.

