Why did Deepika Padukone reject 'White Lotus 3'

Entertainment
Deepika Padukone is all set to become a mother and is expected to give birth to a baby in September.
As per reports, Deepika wants to be a hands-on mother, hence she has refused the third season of The 'White Lotus'.
According to reports, the actress intends to devote her attention to her forthcoming motherhood and will not take on any new projects.
Deepika announced her pregnancy in February 2024. However, on May 20, the actress was cruelly trolled when she went out to vote in the fifth round of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
Some social media users made negative comments about her pregnancy belly, even calling it "fake".
Deepika Padukone was recently seen in the film 'Kalki 2898 AD' in which she played the role of a pregnant woman.