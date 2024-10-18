Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra on comparisons with BB 17's Abhishek Kumar; Here's what he said

Avinash Mishra's entry into Bigg Boss 18 created a buzz as he initially showcased a competitive and sensible demeanor. However, his attitude quickly became a source of contention among housemates, leading to physical altercations and dramatic confrontations. As tensions escalated, his refusal to share food intensified the conflict, captivating viewers

Avinash Mishra made a notable entry into Bigg Boss 18, initially presenting himself as a sensible and competitive contestant. However, by the second day, his attitude reportedly caused friction among the housemates, leading to several arguments. Tensions escalated significantly when he physically confronted Chum Darang, twisting her finger during a dispute. This incident echoed the past actions of Abhishek Kumar from Bigg Boss 17, who was evicted for violent behavior after slapping a fellow contestant, highlighting a concerning trend in the show.

In an interview with Indianexpress.com, Avinash discussed the strong personality that has drawn comparisons to Abhishek Kumar. He acknowledged that human psychology leads people to make such comparisons, but emphasized that everyone is unique with their own thoughts and behaviors. He expressed confidence that viewers would soon see a different side of him, stating that as the show progresses, audiences would witness how he reacts in various situations, which he believes will create a positive impression.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 18 featured Avinash in heated confrontations with several housemates, including Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra. The drama intensified when Bigg Boss presented the contestants with a choice: either send two housemates to jail or eliminate one from the house immediately. As the discussions unfolded, tensions rose further, but Avinash was eventually allowed back into the house, where he was given control over the ration supply.

ALSO READ: 'Love you bro, there are no words...', Zayn Malik reacts to Liam Payne's death

Despite attempts from Chahat Pandey and Vivian Dsena to persuade him, Avinash refused to share food with the housemates, demanding apologies from Karan Veer Mehra and Arfeen Khan for what he perceived as disrespect. This refusal incited anger in Rajat Dalal, who reacted by throwing Avinash's belongings out of the house, disregarding Chahat's pleas for restraint. As frustration mounted among the housemates due to hunger, Alice and Eisha made efforts to convince Avinash to reconsider his stance, but he remained steadfast in his refusal to provide food.

Latest Videos