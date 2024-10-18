Rohit Sharma provides update on Rishabh Pant's injury

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant sustained a knee injury on Day 2 of the first Test against New Zealand and left the field of play.

India captain Rohit Sharma provided update about Rishabh Pant's leg injury during the Bengaluru Test against New Zealand. Sharma addressed the injury during the post-match press conference on the second day. Pant was injured when a ball from Ravindra Jadeja struck his knee during the 37th over of New Zealand's innings. Pant, visibly in pain, left the field with an ice pack on his leg. Dhruv Jurel subsequently took over wicketkeeping duties for India.

Rohit explained that unfortunately, Jadeja's delivery hit Pant's kneecap, the same left knee that underwent major surgery after a car accident two years ago. The impact caused immediate swelling, prompting Pant to leave the field as a precaution. Rohit emphasized that they couldn't risk further injury, especially given the previous surgery, and therefore decided not to take any chances.

Rohit expressed hope that Pant would recover overnight and be able to play for India the following day. Earlier, Pant had top-scored for India with 20 runs in their first innings collapse of 46 all out. India has high hopes for Pant's batting in the second innings.

New Zealand have taken control of the Test match in Bengaluru. The Kiwi pacers exploited the overcast conditions to dismantle India's high profile batting lineup before Devon Conway made a blistering 91 off just 105 balls. The visitors ended Day 2 at 180/3, taking a lead of 134 runs.

Pant's presence is crucial for India in the upcoming Australian series, where he played a key role in India's historic Test victory during their last tour.

