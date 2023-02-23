Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sourav Ganguly biopic: Ranbir Kapoor on board as main lead; here's how fans reacted

    Ranbir Kapoor would be essaying the role of former iconic cricketer Sourav Ganguly in the much-awaited biopic film.

    Sourav Ganguly biopic: Ranbir Kapoor on board as main lead; here's how fans reacted
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 23, 2023, 8:40 AM IST

    Sourav Ganguly has always been upfront yet non-commital whenever the former BCCI president and Indian cricket legend got asked about the fact that who is in the frontline to play him in his much-awaited biopic. 

    Nonetheless, ever since it got announced that a biopic based on the life of the iconic Indian cricketer is in the making, many names cropped up regarding who could essay the role. But now, giving a rest to all those rumors and speculations, it is officially almost confirmed that gen Z bollywood icon Ranbir Kapoor got finalized and is on board as the main lead in the much-awaited Sourav Ganguly biopic.

    The former Indian cricket team captain said the same thing recently before meeting producers of upcoming film in Mumbai. Interestingly, Sourav is fondly called Dada among his fans. The former Indian cricketer said it would be decided in the meeting while confirming that the script is in the final stage.

    According to a source close to the former Team India captain, Beating all other stars, Ranbir Kapoor got confirmed for the biopic. He will play the titular role of Sourav Ganguly onscreen. Earlier, there were reportedly some date issues. But now it is believed Ranbir has given his nod. Interestingly, Sourav has time and again expressed his admiration for Ranbir.

    While Sourav fans are going crazy by speculating who will be the onscreen Sourav Ganguly. It is true that the source in his quote to a leading Indian entertainment portal has also revealed that the Bollywood superstar might come to Kolkata soon to visit the iconic Eden Gardens, CAB office, and even Sourav Ganguly house before he starts shooting for the much-anticipated biopic.

    However, fans of the actor and the cricketer are not pleased with the news. "Right film, wrong timing. As for I am a DADA devotee, dont know how to take this given current scenarios man," a fan adds. "Agar 40 saal ke actor ne hi role karna tha to Ganguly khud hi kar leta," a ardent fan said.

    On the other hand, fans of the actor were not too happy either. "The way every sonu monu is getting a biopic, I nominate Pedro Pascal to play my role," said a fan. "Ranbir will again waste the momentum he'll get from animal. Cricket films are getting outdated nowadays and can achieve only certain numbers unless you are playing dhoni or kohli," a fan added.

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2023, 8:40 AM IST
