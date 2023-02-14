'Ishq' fame veteran actor Javed Khan Amrohi passes away at 73; tributes pour in

It is a sad piece of news for cinema lovers who have grown up watching the veteran legend. Legendary star Javed Khan Amrohi has passed away at 73.

A piece of heart-breaking and emotional news came in from the Bollywood industry. The known and legendary actor who has starred in many popular films like Andaz Apna Apna, Lagaan, Ishq, Hum Hai Raahi Pyaar Ke, and others, Javed Khan Amrohi, is no more. You heard it correctly.

The 73-year-old actor passed away today, February 14, 2023. Actor Akhilendra Mishra, who acted with him in Lagaan, confirmed this news to a leading Indian news channel. He revealed that he was in touch with the late star through the Indian People Theatre Association WhatsApp group.

Reports stated how Javed Khan Amrohi had been on bed rest for a year. He got admitted to a nursing home, where he breathed his last. A source who was close to the late actor in his quote to a leading Indian news channel informed that, "Javed was suffering from a breathing problem and was bed ridden for the past one year. He got admitted to Surya Nursing Home, Santacruz, where he breathed his last. Apparently, both his lungs collapsed all of a sudden. Today at 6.30 pm, the supurde-e-khak ceremony will be performed at Oshiwara cemetery."

Javed Khan Amrohi appeared in films like Lagaan, Andaz Apna Apna, Chak De India, Coolie No 1, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Laadla, and Ishq, among many others. He was also seen in TV shows Mirza Ghalib and Nukkad.

Javed Khan Amrohi started acting back in 1973. He has starred in more than 155 films. For those unaware, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chak De! India had the late star Javed Khan Amrohi in a pivotal role. He played the role of Sukhlalji, the caretaker of the Indian Women Hockey team. Javed has also acted in serials like Shaktimaan, Ghar Jamai, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, and more. His final performance on the big screen was Pakya in the 2020 film Sadak 2, which starred Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt. His demise comes as a big loss to the film industry.

