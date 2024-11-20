Top 5 green leafy vegetables for immunity and vitality this winter

Lifestyle
Winter is here, are you ready? If you don't want to be bothered by cold, cough or fever, then definitely include these green leafy vegetables in your diet.
These 5 super green leafy vegetables will boost immunity and keep you healthy during winter, providing unmatched strength and essential nutrients for overall well-being.
Spinach has the power to overcome your anemia! Eat spinach in winter to fight anemia and stay healthy! But remember, eat it in moderation!
Once you know the magic of mustard greens, you will never be able to leave it! Rich in antioxidants, mustard greens remove toxins from the body and boost immunity!
Eat fenugreek leaves in winter and boost your health! The vitamin C and iron present in it will strengthen your body, keep digestion right and protect you from winter deficiencies!
Amaranth leaves are full of nutrients! It is a powerful remedy for people suffering from cough and bile. It contains calcium, protein and minerals, which keep the body healthy!
Bathua leaves are best for people suffering from uric acid! It flushes out toxins from the body and refreshes you from within! Through this you can prevent many diseases.
By including these green leafy vegetables in your diet, you can beat the winters and keep yourself fit. Now no excuses, keep your health great in winter by eating these superfoods!