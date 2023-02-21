Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards 2023: Rishab Shetty, Alia Bhatt win big; see complete winners list

    Pan-Indian star Rishab Shetty won the Most Promising actor for his nuanced performance in Kantara. Here is the complete list of winners at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 21, 2023, 12:12 PM IST

    The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival awards got announced on Monday. Rishab Shetty won the most promising actor award for his brilliant performance in Kantara. The Kashmir Files won the Best Film award. Anupam Kher won the Most Versatile Actor Of The Year award for his performance. 

    Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty won the Most Promising Actor award for his Kannada film Kantara. Varun Dhawan won the Critics Best Actor award for his performance in Bhediya. In the television category, Rupali Ganguly-starrer Anupamaa won the Television Series of The Year award at the festival. This is the complete list of winners.

    ALSO READ: Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Rishab Shetty attend star-studded event

    Here are the winners:

    Best Film: The Kashmir Files

    Best Director: R Balki for Chup: Revenge of The Artist

    Best Actor: Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra: Part 1

    Best Actress: Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi

    Most Promising Actor: Rishab Shetty for Kantara

    Best Actor In A Supporting Role: Manish Paul for Jugjugg Jeeyo

    Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry: Rekha

    Best Web Series: Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

    Critics Best Actor: Varun Dhawan for Bhediya

    Film of The Year: RRR

    Television Series of The Year: Anupamaa

    Most Versatile Actor Of The Year: Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files

    Best Actor In A Television Series: Zain Imam for Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan

    Best Actress In A Television Series: Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin

    Best Male Singer: Sachet Tandon for Maiyya Mainu

    Best Female Singer: Neeti Mohan for Meri Jaan

    Best Cinematographer: PS Vinod for Vikram Vedha

    Rishab Shetty won the Most Promising Actor award for his nuanced performance in the pan-Indian hit film Kantara.

    Alia Bhatt won the best actress award for her exceptional performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

    Vivek Agnihotri directed The Kashmir Files has won the Best Film award.

    Anupam Kher won the Most Versatile actor of the year award for his effortless acting in The Kashmir Files.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

    Varun Dhawan won the Critics Choice Best Actor award for giving an outstanding performance in Bhediya.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

    Rupali Ganguly-starrer Anupamaa won the Television Series of The Year award at the event.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

    R Balki won the Best Director award for his excellent direction in Chup: Revenge of the Artist.

    Maniesh Paul won the Best Actor In A Supporting Role for his performance in Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul)

    Dulquer Salmaan won Best Actor in a negative role for his multilayered performance in Chup: Revenge of the Artist.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

    SS Rajamouli directed RRR has won the Film of the Year award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards 2023.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by JFW Binge (@jfwbinge)

    ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar arrive in style for star-studded bash

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2023, 12:46 PM IST
