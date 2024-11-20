Zim Integrated Stock Up Ahead of Earnings, Retail’s Bullish

Wall street analysts expect the company to post Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $6.95 on revenue of $2.39 billion.

Zim Integrated Stock Up Ahead of Earnings, Retail’s Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 3:33 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 3:33 AM IST

Shares of shipping and logistic services company Zim Integrated Shipping Services ($ZIM) were trading up nearly 1% (3:49 pm ET) on Tuesday ahead of the company’s third-quarter earnings, with retail sentiment staying bullish.

Wall street analysts expect the company to post Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $6.95 on revenue of $2.39 billion. The company missed estimates twice in the last four quarters.

Zim will report Q3 earnings after hours on November 20. In the last quarter, it posted $3.08 in EPS, beating Wall Street estimates by over 60%. Its revenues came in at $1.93 billion, 8.6% above estimates.

Retail sentiment on the stock has risen to ‘bullish’ (69/100) compared to ‘neutral’ (51/100) a month ago. The accompanying message volumes have climbed into the ‘high’ zone from ‘low’ in the same period.

Screenshot 2024-11-20 at 2.32.59 AM.png Zim sentiment meter and message volumes on Nov 19 as of 4:03 pm ET| Source: Stocktwits

In October, Jefferies downgraded the stock to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy,’ while retaining its price target at $25. While Barclays analyst Marco Limite raised the company’s price target to $13.90 from $12.30 but kept an ‘Underweight’ rating on the shares. The Fly.com reported.

Some Stockwits users suggested the company was undervalued and were optimistic about its earnings prospects.

 



ZIM stock is up 139% on a year-to-date basis.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nvidia Analysts Brace For Another ‘Mic Drop’ Quarter As Stock Takes Off Ahead Of Earnings: Retail Exuberance Abounds

Nvidia Analysts Brace For Another ‘Mic Drop’ Quarter As Stock Takes Off Ahead Of Earnings: Retail Exuberance Abounds

Keysight Technologies Stock Up Ahead of Earnings: Retail’s Cautious

Keysight Technologies Stock Up Ahead of Earnings: Retail’s Cautious

Netflix Hits Fresh Peak After Analysts Downplay Livestream Issues: Retail Takes A Breather

Netflix Hits Fresh Peak After Analysts Downplay Livestream Issues: Retail Takes A Breather

Nio Stock Slumps Ahead Of Q3 Results: Analyst Says Q4 Outlook Is Key But Retail Sentiment Sours

Nio Stock Slumps Ahead Of Q3 Results: Analyst Says Q4 Outlook Is Key But Retail Sentiment Sours

Danimer Scientific Stock Slips After Q3 Earnings; Retail Sentiment Wanes

Danimer Scientific Stock Slips After Q3 Earnings; Retail Sentiment Wanes

Recent Stories

Nvidia Analysts Brace For Another ‘Mic Drop’ Quarter As Stock Takes Off Ahead Of Earnings: Retail Exuberance Abounds

Nvidia Analysts Brace For Another ‘Mic Drop’ Quarter As Stock Takes Off Ahead Of Earnings: Retail Exuberance Abounds

Keysight Technologies Stock Up Ahead of Earnings: Retail’s Cautious

Keysight Technologies Stock Up Ahead of Earnings: Retail’s Cautious

Netflix Hits Fresh Peak After Analysts Downplay Livestream Issues: Retail Takes A Breather

Netflix Hits Fresh Peak After Analysts Downplay Livestream Issues: Retail Takes A Breather

Nio Stock Slumps Ahead Of Q3 Results: Analyst Says Q4 Outlook Is Key But Retail Sentiment Sours

Nio Stock Slumps Ahead Of Q3 Results: Analyst Says Q4 Outlook Is Key But Retail Sentiment Sours

Danimer Scientific Stock Slips After Q3 Earnings; Retail Sentiment Wanes

Danimer Scientific Stock Slips After Q3 Earnings; Retail Sentiment Wanes

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon