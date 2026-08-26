Sonu Nigam slammed a GIVA ad with Kriti Sanon for 'striking faith of Hindus'. Kangana Ranaut also criticized her outfit. Kriti defended her choice, but the jewellery brand withdrew the ad, citing respect for cultural sentiments.

Sonu Nigam Slams Ad for 'Striking the Faith of Hindus'

Slamming the recent Raksha Bandhan advertisement featuring Kriti Sanon for "striking the faith of Hindus," singer Sonu Nigam warned that just because Hindus are tolerant doesn't mean "you keep testing their restraint time and again".

The singer penned a scathing social media post on his X handle to express his displeasure regarding the recent Raksha Bandhan advertisement by the jewellery brand GIVA. "The controversy is in no way about what a woman wears. The problem lies in the hypocrisy and the tactics of influencing people on Hindu festivals through their traditions. Because it's not as if Kriti Sanon wore something like this for the first time and it sparked a controversy," he wrote.

"The controversy is not at all about what a woman wears... the problem is with hypocrisy and the tactics of influencing people away from their traditions on Hindu festivals. Because it's not as if Kriti Sanon has worn something like this for the first time and a controversy has erupted. There is a decorum to when one should wear what. For example… pic.twitter.com/7KwZprdL6w — Sonu Nigam (@SonuNigamSingh) August 26, 2026"

The singer also highlighted that there is certain dress decorum about clothing in Gurdwaras and Hindu temples across the country. "There is a certain decorum about when and what one should wear. For example, there is a tradition of covering one's head when entering a gurdwara, and in a temple, you wear full and modest clothing. In many temples, even men are prohibited from wearing half-pants, but no one there is beating the drum of freedom to wear whatever one wants. Therefore, instead of playing the victim card, stop striking at the faith of Hindus in a democratic country. Just because Hindus are tolerant doesn't mean you keep testing their restraint time and again. GIVA has removed this ad, and for that, thank you," he said.

Kangana Ranaut Questions Outfit Choice

The controversy stemmed after Kangana Ranaut questioned Kriti Sanon's choice of outfit in a recently released Raksha Bandhan jewellery advertisement, saying the actor had several styling options available to her. The advertisement, which features Sanon in an Indo-Western ensemble comprising an ivory lehenga featuring a bralette-style deep-neck blouse, has drawn criticism on social media over its styling for the traditional festival.

Joining the debate on social media, actor and BJP MP Ranaut shared a note on her Instagram Stories on Monday evening. She wrote, "It's a wonderful time to be a woman. Our closets are full of variety of clothes, today's woman is a global woman. From cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy!"

Kriti Sanon Hits Back at Critics

On Tuesday, Kriti addressed the ongoing debate over an ad for Rakshabandhan in which she appeared in an ivory lehenga featuring a deep-neck blouse and a cape. While many admired the look, some called it 'inappropriate' and even questioned the outfit in the name of culture and traditions.

Addressing the criticism head-on, Kriti questioned why a woman's clothing continues to be treated as a measure of her respect for culture. Sharing her thoughts on social media, the actor wrote on Instagram, "The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear; it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would. We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! After all, they are family! Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured by just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!"

Her comments were endorsed by Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who said it was a woman's choice what she wears, does or where she goes.

Jewellery Brand GIVA Withdraws Ad

After it started garnering headlines, Jewellery brand GIVA withdrew the advertisement featuring actor Kriti Sanon, saying that hurting religious or cultural sentiments was never its intention.

In a statement shared on Instagram, GIVA said it has the "highest regard and deep respect" for Indian culture, traditions and festivals. "We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals. As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets," the brand said.

GIVA said that if its recent advertisement had "inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society", it was not intentional. "Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media," the brand said.

The jewellery brand concluded its statement by wishing people "love & positivity" during the festive season. (ANI)