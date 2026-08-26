The trailer for Netflix's new comedy 'Chumbak' is out. From the creators of 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', the series is about five intertwined families and stars Neena Gupta, Sumeet Raghvan, Arjun Bijlani, Sumeet Vyas, and others. It will release on September 10.

On Wednesday, the trailer of Netflix's show 'Chumbak' was unveiled. Set in a contemporary urban Indian neighbourhood, the series follows five families whose lives are so intertwined that neighbours become less like people next door and more like permanent parivaar (family) -- and a small problem in one home can quickly become a full-blown colony matter, read a press note.

Star-studded Cast and Creators

Fom Hats Off Production -- the creators of beloved cult comedies Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi -- Chumbak is written and directed by Aatish Kapadia and produced by Jamnadas (JD) Majethia and Aatish Kapadia. The series stars Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Sumeet Raghvan, Sandeepa Dhar, Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, Sumeet Vyas, Manasi Parekh, Delnaaz Irani, Anant V. Joshi, Amyra Dastur and Atul Kumar.

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What the Producers Say

Speaking about the show, Jamnadas (JD) Majethia and Aatish Kapadia in a joint statement said, "With Chumbak, we wanted to capture something familiar to all of us - the neighbourhood where nothing is ever truly 'personal.' There's always someone next door with advice, chai, gossip, or all three. Neighbourhoods are like the families you don't choose, and somewhere in the chaos, these people become family too. We've always loved telling stories and finding humour in everyday relationships, and with Chumbak, we wanted characters who feel familiar yet surprise you. Bringing this world to Netflix lets us take this family comedy to audiences across India and the world. The cast has brought so much warmth and madness to these characters - they have breathed life into these really quirky characters that'll for sure stick with the audiences. We hope families everywhere connect with them, revel in the nostalgia of old neighbourhoods and most importantly, laugh out loud!"

Netflix on Broadening Comedy Slate

Netflix India Series Head, Tanya Bami shared, "Comedy has always been a great way for families to come together, and we've seen how much audiences enjoy watching these shows together on Netflix. From The Great Indian Kapil Show to Maamla Legal Hai and Single Papa, each has brought a very different flavour of comedy to our slate. With Chumbak, we are excited to take this further. There is something instantly familiar about a great neighbourhood comedy -- you know these characters, you recognise these situations, and the humour comes from how real it all feels. Chumbak captures that beautifully. It is set in a world where family extends far beyond the four walls of a home, and where the everyday chaos of neighbours, relatives and relationships becomes the comedy. What makes the show especially exciting for us is the opportunity to work with JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadia. They have a truly distinctive comic voice, an extraordinary instinct for finding humour in everyday life, and a much-loved body of work that has built a loyal audience over the years. Their unique flavour gives us an opportunity to broaden the world of comedy on Netflix and connect with audiences in a fresh way."

The show will be out on Netflix on September 10. (ANI)