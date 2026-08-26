Director Rajkumar Hirani confirms a sequel to '3 Idiots' is in the writing stage. The film will feature the original cast, including Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi, and will be set 20 years after the events of the first movie.

In 2009, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani came up with a film, '3 Idiots', that inspired students and youth to pursue their dreams, question societal pressure, and follow their passions. It went on to become one of the most iconic films in Indian cinema. It's been 17 years, and even today, people remember it with all their hearts. The film holds a special place in the hearts of not just the audience, but also filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

Sequel in Writing Stage

Now, he is all set to revive its magic with its much-awaited sequel. Speaking with ANI, Rajkumar Hirani revealed that the film is currently in the writing stage. "We are writing, the story is being written. So once it reaches the right point, then we'll talk about it. Right now, we're still writing," Hirani shared.

Original Cast to Return

He also revealed that the sequel will feature the same cast as the original, which starred Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in key roles. "The casting will be same with all same actors in it," Hirani added.

Story Set 20 Years Later

Hirani further shared that the sequel will be set 20 years after the original film and will explore what happened to the characters later in their lives. He also emphasised that he will only take the film forward if the script turns out to be strong enough; otherwise, he would rather not make it. "Abhijat and I were writing a story, and one day we felt, 'Dude, this story fits with our characters.' But this story is not from their student phase; it's a story from 20 years later--what is happening in their lives now, and what happened to them next. The story we were writing, we felt it fit perfectly into these characters' lives. But we are still working on it. As I said, if the story turns out well, only then will we make the film; if it doesn't, we won't," Hirani shared.

'3 Idiots' was produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. (ANI)