Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani expressed his desire to collaborate with Salman Khan, stating he'd 'love to work with him' but they haven't found a suitable script yet. Hirani has previously delivered blockbusters with Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan.

Ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has delivered several blockbuster collaborations with some of Bollywood's biggest stars over the years, including the Munna Bhai franchise with Sanjay Dutt, Sanju with Ranbir Kapoor, 3 Idiots and PK with Aamir Khan, and Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan. Having already collaborated with two of Bollywood's superstar Khans, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, fans are now eager to see Hirani team up with the third superstar Khan, Salman Khan. If Hirani and Salman ever come together, their collaboration would be a much-awaited one, given Hirani's success track record with Bollywood's A-listers and the audience's long-standing interest in seeing the two work together.

Hirani on Potential Salman Khan Project

Asked about a possible Hirani x Salman project in the future, the veteran director smiled and told ANI, "I would love to work with him. It's not that we haven't met. We've met a couple of times, but we've never really found a script that we felt we could do together. So, if it happens someday, maybe."

Salman Khan Marks 38 Years in Bollywood

Notably, Hirani spoke to ANI about a potential collaboration with Salman on August 26, 2026--the day the Bollywood superstar, fondly known as Bhaijaan, marked 38 years in the film industry.

To mark the occasion, Salman Khan Films (SKF) released a special celebratory video post, taking fans down memory lane with a montage of his most iconic roles, actions, and screen moments.

"38 years. One extraordinary journey. One name that became an emotion," the post read.

A Bankable Star On and Off Screen

With blockbuster hits such as Sultan, Dabangg, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and the Tiger franchise, Khan has established himself as one of the most commercially successful and bankable stars in Indian cinema.

Beyond films, Salman Khan has carved out a massive presence on television with his hosting role on 'Bigg Boss'. Since 2010, his wit, emotional connections with contestants, and authoritative hosting style have made the show a constant favourite among TV audiences.