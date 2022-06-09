Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sonam Kapoor begins third trimester; actress flaunts baby bump in her latest Instagram post

    Birthday girl Sonam Kapoor recently turned muse for ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Actress turned 37 on June 09.
     

    Sonam Kapoor begins third trimester, flaunts baby bump in her latest Instagram post RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 9, 2022, 9:30 AM IST

    Sonam Kapoor is getting ready to become a mommy. With businessman spouse Anand Ahuja, the Bollywood actress is expecting her first child. Since announcing her pregnancy, Sonam has shared a slew of stunning photos showing off her growing baby bulge. With her recent clicks, the actress is once again igniting social media.

    Sonam Kapoor recently turned muse for ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. They took to social media and dropped a picture of the actress in which she was seen posing in an off-white satin ensemble with delicate sequins and pearls on it. 

    Also Read: Reason behind Nayanthara, Prabhu Deva's break-up; actress once revealed

    The outfit also featured several long trails. The actress adorned pearls on her head too and opted for minimal make-up. Needless to say, Sonam looked absolutely stunning in this latest photoshoot.

    Fans were quick to shower love in the comment section. While one of the fans wrote, “Such a beautiful picture", another social media user called Sonam a ‘Goddess’.

    For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy on March 21 this year. Back then, she took to social media and dropped a picture in which the actress was seen flaunting her baby bump. “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. ❤️❤️❤️ #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022," she wrote.

    Recently, preggers Sonam Kapoor has returned to London after a babymoon in Italy with her husband Anand Ahuja. The radiant expectant mother, who is now in her third trimester, is looking forward to her birthday week. Sonam, who turns 37 on June 9th, used Instagram Reels to share a video of herself showcasing her burgeoning baby bulge with the caption, "Back home... birthday week starts!" 

    Also Read: Nayanthara or Vignesh Shivan, who is richer? Their joint net worth will shock you

    Sonam and Anand are seen walking the streets of London in the now-viral video. Sonam was seen sitting on a couch at their home in the nearly 12-second film, her pregnant glow clearly visible. Sonam gave him a kiss on the forehead while strolling with her arm around Anand, and he reciprocated with a friendly peck on the cheek.

    Sonam wore a black sports bra and leggings with an oversized white shirt for the event. A black sling bag and a pair of sunglasses completed the mom-to-day-look. be's

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2022, 9:30 AM IST
