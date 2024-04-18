Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Silence 2 LEAKED: Manoj Bajpayee’s movie OUT on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other Torrent sites

    Silence 2 LEAKED: While Silence 2 has received favourable reviews, the criminal investigation drama has fallen victim to piracy in an unexpected turn of events. Silence 2 was recently pirated and is now available online hours after its OTT release.

    Silence 2 LEAKED Manoj Bajpayee movie OUT on Tamilrockers Telegram and other Torrent sites RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 1:55 PM IST

    Silence 2 Leaked: Following the spectacular success of 2021's Silence: You Can Heart, which starred Manoj Bajpayee, Sahil Vaid, Prachi Desai, and others, the producers have finally announced the second season of the criminal investigation drama. We are discussing Silence 2, which was released on Zee 5 on April 16. Silence 2, directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, has been one of the most anticipated films of the year.

    Silence won millions of hearts, and Silence 2 created a tremendous buzz in town, with an intriguing teaser that left fans wanting more. It's worth noting that Manoj Bajpaye and his crew return in Silence 2 as they investigate a string of murders and human trafficking cases. 

    Also Read: Raj Kundra: Check out Shilpa Shetty's husband's assets and net worth

    While Silence 2 has received favourable reviews, the criminal investigation drama has fallen victim to piracy in an unexpected turn of events. Yes! The whole movie Silence 2 was recently pirated and is now available online hours after its OTT release.

    Silence 2 full film leaked online for free download. According to media sources, Silence 2 was leaked online and made available for free download or streaming online in HD print on many unauthorised websites shortly after its broadcast on Zee5. While the leak surprised the producers, it is likely to have an impact on the show's global viewership.

    Also Read: Fact Check: Is Ranveer Singh endorsing a political party? Here's the truth (VIDEO)

    Regarding how his character has grown in Silence 2, Manoj Bajpayee told a media house, "In this sequel, ACP Avinash Verma is portrayed as more comfortable with his team. Unlike in the first installment where they were relatively new to each other, now they are familiar with each other's personalities and work methods. This familiarity brings a sense of calmness to the team dynamics. However, despite this calmness, the intensity of the investigation remains just as high".

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2024, 1:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fact Check: Is Ranveer Singh endorsing a political party? Here's the truth (VIDEO) RBA

    Fact Check: Is Ranveer Singh endorsing a political party? Here's the truth (VIDEO)

    ED seizes Raj Kundra's properties worth nearly Rs 100 crore in Bitcoin fraud case; look at assets attached AJR

    ED seizes Raj Kundra's properties worth nearly Rs 100 crore in Bitcoin fraud case; look at assets attached

    Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan's wife Preeti Shukla files FIR against woman claiming to be his second wife RKK

    Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan's wife Preeti Shukla files FIR against woman claiming to be his second wife

    Deepika Padukone SHOCKS fans: 'Where is the baby bump?' ask social media user as actress shoots for Singham Again RBA

    Deepika Padukone SHOCKS fans: 'Where is the baby bump? ask Instagram user as actress shoots for Singham Again

    Aamir Khan Deepfake Case: Mumbai Police registers FIR against unnamed person; video is about star promoting political party RBA

    Aamir Khan Deepfake Case: FIR filed against unnamed person; video shows star promoting political party

    Recent Stories

    Raj Kundra's properties sized by ED, 6 controversies of Shilpa's husband RKK

    Raj Kundra's properties seized, 6 controversies of Shilpa's husband

    TMC leader Mahua Moitra's 'sex is source of energy' video goes viral; sparks meme fest (WATCH)

    'Sex...' TMC leader Mahua Moitra's 'source of energy' video goes viral; sparks meme fest (WATCH)

    Delhi liquor scam: AAP leader Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till April 26 gcw

    Delhi liquor scam: AAP leader Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till April 26

    Raj Kundra: Check out Shilpa Shetty's husband's assets and net worth gcw

    Raj Kundra: Check out Shilpa Shetty's husband's assets and net worth

    Fact Check: Is Ranveer Singh endorsing a political party? Here's the truth (VIDEO) RBA

    Fact Check: Is Ranveer Singh endorsing a political party? Here's the truth (VIDEO)

    Recent Videos

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon