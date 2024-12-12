'Thode paise psychiatrist pe kharch...': Model Charu Sharma's take on Atul Subhash's suicide sparks row| WATCH

A video has gone viral on social media where a female model is seen making 'insenstive' remarks during a TV news debate on 34-year-old Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash who died by suicide over alleged harassment by his wife, Nikita Singhania.

A video has gone viral on social media where a female model is seen making 'insenstive' remarks during a TV news debate on 34-year-old Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash who died by suicide over alleged harassment by his wife, Nikita Singhania. Atul Subhash has left behind a haunting 24-page suicide note and an 81-minute video, accusing his wife and her family of relentless harassment amidst divorce and child custody battle in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking during a news debate, model Charul Sharma said, "First of all bahut hi bura hua jo bhi hua nahi hona chahiye tha aisa, aur itna hi unke andar agar sachai thi badh chad kar video me unki frustration aap dekhiye, 1 ghanta 20 minute ka unhone video banaya. Unke frustration ka level dekhiye kis level pe hai woh, 24 panno ka unhone note banaya."

She further said, "Itna hi woh frustrated the to apni family se, apne pariwar se unhone baat kyu nahi ki iss baare me. Itna hi woh paisa paison ki baat kar rahe hai, toh thode paise psychiatrist pe kharch kar dete toh aaj unko yeh naubat nahi aati." (First of all, it's very unfortunate what happened; it shouldn't have happened this way. If he was truly honest, you can see his frustration in the video. He made a 1 hour 20-minute-long video. Look at the level of his frustration. He even wrote a 24-page note. He was so frustrated with his family—why didn’t he talk to them about this? If he was so focused on money, he could have spent a little on a psychiatrist, and he wouldn’t have reached this point today.)

Also read: Atul Subhash suicide case has driven focus on men’s mental health. Why ‘Man up’ is not the answer

Charul Sharma is facing immense backlash on the internet over her remarks against Atul Subhash and users are demanding action against her.

A user wrote, said, "An unknown model trying to claim two minutes of fame by speaking in a disrespectful tone for a person who is not here anymore to defend.

"Filmmaker and social activist, Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj also shared the video on her social media account and said, "Charu Sharma Model: If #AtulSubhash was so harrassed, why did he not talk to his family, if he's doing Paisa Paisa in a long video why didn't he spend some Paisa on a Psychiatrist Help me understand please if this is Misandry or Sexism or Patriarchy please everyone."

Latest Videos