'Thode paise psychiatrist pe kharch...': Model Charu Sharma's take on Atul Subhash's suicide sparks row| WATCH

A video has gone viral on social media where a female model is seen making 'insenstive' remarks during a TV news debate on 34-year-old Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash who died by suicide over alleged harassment by his wife, Nikita Singhania.

'Thode paise psychiatrist pe kharch...': Model Charu Sharma's take on Atul Subhash's suicide sparks outrage (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 6:51 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 6:51 PM IST

A video has gone viral on social media where a female model is seen making 'insenstive' remarks during a TV news debate on 34-year-old Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash who died by suicide over alleged harassment by his wife, Nikita Singhania. Atul Subhash has left behind a haunting 24-page suicide note and an 81-minute video, accusing his wife and her family of relentless harassment amidst divorce and child custody battle in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking during a news debate, model Charul Sharma said, "First of all bahut hi bura hua jo bhi hua nahi hona chahiye tha aisa, aur itna hi unke andar agar sachai thi badh chad kar video me unki frustration aap dekhiye, 1 ghanta 20 minute ka unhone video banaya. Unke frustration ka level dekhiye kis level pe hai woh, 24 panno ka unhone note banaya."

She further said, "Itna hi woh frustrated the to apni family se, apne pariwar se unhone baat kyu nahi ki iss baare me. Itna hi woh paisa paison ki baat kar rahe hai, toh thode paise psychiatrist pe kharch kar dete toh aaj unko yeh naubat nahi aati." (First of all, it's very unfortunate what happened; it shouldn't have happened this way. If he was truly honest, you can see his frustration in the video. He made a 1 hour 20-minute-long video. Look at the level of his frustration. He even wrote a 24-page note. He was so frustrated with his family—why didn’t he talk to them about this? If he was so focused on money, he could have spent a little on a psychiatrist, and he wouldn’t have reached this point today.)

Also read: Atul Subhash suicide case has driven focus on men’s mental health. Why ‘Man up’ is not the answer

Charul Sharma is facing immense backlash on the internet over her remarks against Atul Subhash and users are demanding action against her.

A user wrote, said, "An unknown model trying to claim two minutes of fame by speaking in a disrespectful tone for a person who is not here anymore to defend.

"Filmmaker and social activist, Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj also shared the video on her social media account and said, "Charu Sharma Model: If #AtulSubhash was so harrassed, why did he not talk to his family, if he's doing Paisa Paisa in a long video why didn't he spend some Paisa on a Psychiatrist Help me understand please if this is Misandry or Sexism or Patriarchy please everyone."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Droupadi Murmu confers Honorary title to Nepals Army Chief Gen Ashok Raj Sigdel dmn

Droupadi Murmu confers Honorary title to Nepal's Army Chief Gen Ashok Raj Sigdel

Organ transplant patients are inheriting donors' memories, personalities, research suggests shk

Organ transplant patients are inheriting donors’ memories, phobia, personalities, research suggests

'Rs 2,000 ki plate, no gifts only Google pay & cash': Hilarious wedding invitation card takes internet by storm shk

'Rs 2000 ki plate, no gifts only Google pay & cash': Hilarious wedding invitation card takes internet by storm

Uttarakhand couple turns tragic loss into hope: 2.5-day-old baby dies, becomes 'youngest body donor' shk

Uttarakhand couple turns tragic loss into hope: 2.5-day-old baby dies, becomes 'youngest body donor'

Four school students killed as lorry rams into group near national highway in Kerala's Palakkad dmn

Four school students killed as lorry rams into group near national highway in Kerala's Palakkad

Recent Stories

Drunk driving laws get stricter: Know updated rules and penalties in India dmn

Drunk driving laws get stricter: Know updated rules and penalties in India

Gukesh Dommaraju scripts history: All you need to know about the youngest chess world champion gcw

Gukesh Dommaraju scripts history: All you need to know about the youngest chess world champion

Meta CEO Mark zuckerberg spotted wearing worlds thinnest watch worth Rs 4.5 crore know about Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra watch gwc

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg spotted wearing world’s thinnest watch worth Rs 4.5 crore (WATCH)

Droupadi Murmu confers Honorary title to Nepals Army Chief Gen Ashok Raj Sigdel dmn

Droupadi Murmu confers Honorary title to Nepal's Army Chief Gen Ashok Raj Sigdel

Glimpse of 'Chikitu Vibe' from 'Coolie' OUT on Rajinikanth's birthday; WATCH Superstar dance to the peppy song dmn

Glimpse of 'Chikitu Vibe' from 'Coolie' OUT on Rajinikanth's birthday; WATCH Superstar dance to the peppy song

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon