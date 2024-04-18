Raj Kundra: Check out Shilpa Shetty's husband's assets and net worth

The entrepreneur, who is married to actress Shilpa Shetty, recently made his film debut, playing himself in his own biopic UT 69. Recently, the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday seized businessman Raj Kundra’s properties worth Rs 97. 79 crore. Check out his net worth and assets.

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday seized businessman Raj Kundra’s properties worth Rs 97. 79 crore. Among the properties connected is a Juhu residential apartment in Mumbai, registered in the name of his spouse, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty. According to the ED, there is also a residential home in Pune and equity shares registered in Raj Kundra's name.

Raj Kundra's net worth Raj Kundra, one of the richest businessmen in the world, reportedly has a staggering net worth of Rs 2,800 - Rs 3,000 crore because to his thriving company and several investments. He owns a number of businesses, including JL Stream Pvt Ltd, Vivaan Industries, TMT Global, Groupco Developers, and more. In addition, he co-founded and co-owns the Rajasthan Royals, an IPL franchise. He has dabbled in a number of incredibly lucrative businesses, including steel mills, the fashion sector, real estate, construction, Forex trading, and many more.

Fancy properties owned by Raj Kundra and his family Raj Kundra lived and worked in the United Kingdom prior to his marriage to Shilpa Shetty. He bought a home in Surrey, one of London's priciest and most affluent neighborhoods. After they were married, he gave his wife Shilpa Shetty the bungalow, which is named Raj Mahal.



Raj Kundra resides in a sumptuous Juhu home with Shilpa Shetty and their children, and he is now based out of Mumbai. This home reportedly costs crores of rupees. Shilpa Shetty has always desired to reside in an apartment in Mumbai with a view of the sea. Therefore, Kundra fulfilled his wife's request by giving her this lovely property, Kinara.



He also owns a private jet. The couple is frequently spotted on the aircraft, heading out on far-flung trips with their loved ones. The interiors have been decorated to the highest standard; they resemble a studio apartment all by themselves. Raj Kundra was seen in UT 69 Married to actress Shilpa Shetty, the entrepreneur recently starred in his own biography, UT 69, as himself. The movie discussed Kundra's arrest and period of incarceration in a Mumbai prison on accusations that he was making pornographic films.

