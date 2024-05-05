Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Anushka Sharma is back to supporting husband Virat Kohli in the stands, see pictures

    Anushka Sharma attended the match between Royal Challengers Bangaluru and Gujarat Titans to support her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli.

    On Saturday, Actress Anushka Sharma made her first public appearance since the birth of her son, Akaay Kohli. She attended the match between Royal Challengers Bangaluru and Gujarat Titans to support her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli. The Indian Premier League match occurred in the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, and fans were thrilled to see Anushka in the grandstand.

    Personal front

    Meanwhile, the actress recently celebrated her birthday alongside Virat and his RCB teammates. In a photo tweeted by Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Faf du Plessis, Anushka walked out to celebrate her birthday with him and Virat Kohli. The actress celebrated her 36th birthday on May 1, Wednesday. The players revealed that Anushka was in Bengaluru for her birthday and had an intimate celebration.

    Professional front

    Anushka Sharma is waiting for the release of her upcoming film 'Chakda Xpress' which is a biopic of the Indian women's cricket team player Jhulan Goswami. 

