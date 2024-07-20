SHOCKING Video: Sonu Sood faces intense backlash for defending vendor accused of spitting in food [WATCH]

Actor Sonu Sood faces backlash after defending a young vendor's act of spitting on food, comparing it to Lord Ram eating Shabri’s berries. The controversy started with a viral video and Sood's comments on a new mandate for eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route

Actor Sonu Sood is currently facing intense backlash from netizens after he defended a young food vendor's controversial actions of spitting on his customer's food. Sood's comparison of the incident to a revered episode from Hindu mythology, where Lord Ram ate Shabri’s berries, has further fueled the controversy.

The uproar began when a user on the social media platform X shared a video of a boy preparing rotis for his customers. The footage included a disturbing scene of the boy spitting on the dough. This video was posted in response to Sonu Sood's reaction to a recent mandate by the Uttar Pradesh and Haridwar authorities, which required eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners. Sood had initially commented on the mandate, leading to the user’s provocative reply.

The user suggested that the spit-smeared roti should be sent to Sonu Sood, implying that this would test Sood’s principles of brotherhood. In response, Sood invoked a story from Hindu mythology, referring to Lord Ram's acceptance of Shabri's offerings despite their humble nature. Sood emphasized that if Lord Ram could eat Shabri’s berries, he too could accept the gesture, underscoring his belief in non-violence and the importance of maintaining humanity. He concluded his statement with "Jai Shri Ram."

This comparison has sparked a wave of criticism from netizens, who view Sood’s defense of the young vendor's unhygienic act as inappropriate and insensitive. Many argue that invoking a religious narrative to justify such behavior is misleading and disrespectful. Critics assert that the actor's comments downplay the seriousness of food hygiene, especially in a public health context where such actions can have severe consequences.

The backlash highlights the delicate balance public figures must maintain when addressing sensitive issues. Sonu Sood, known for his philanthropic efforts, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, finds himself at the center of a heated debate. While some supporters appreciate his call for non-violence and humanity, others feel his analogy was misplaced and potentially harmful.

This incident underscores the power of social media in shaping public discourse and the responsibility that comes with a public platform. Sood's intention to promote peace and brotherhood is evident, but the method he chose has clearly sparked a significant controversy. As the debate continues, it remains to be seen how Sood will navigate the ongoing criticism and whether he will address the concerns raised by his detractors.

