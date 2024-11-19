United Airlines Stock Climbs As European Bookings Surge 30% From 2019, But Retail Questions High Valuation

United also said that it expects the 2024 holiday period to be its busiest yet, with around 25 million passengers, up 6% from 2023.

First Published Nov 19, 2024, 11:57 PM IST

Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc ($UAL) rose over 3% on Tuesday after the firm said bookings to European destinations rose nearly 30% versus 2019 and almost 10% versus last year, as more Americans chose to spend their holiday dollars on experiences.

United's Director of Atlantic and Hawaii Planning Darren Scott said the European Christmas markets have become even more popular in recent years.

As part of its holiday schedule, United is offering daily non-stop flights to 16 European cities with holiday markets from United's U.S. hubs. The airline is also offering 17 nonstop flights per day to London from United's U.S. hubs.

United also said that it expects the 2024 holiday period to be its busiest yet, with around 25 million passengers, up 6% from 2023.

Meanwhile, TD Cowen has reportedly raised the firm's price target on United Airlines to $125 from $100, while keeping a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares.

The firm also named United its best idea for 2025. According to the analyst, the airline is best positioned among its peer group "due to its array of idiosyncratic tailwinds on top of favorable industry fundamentals.”

The brokerage believes that United Airlines is set to continue its post-pandemic leadership due to investments in the network, fleet, and customer experience.

Despite the positive developments, retail sentiment on Stocktwits inched down into the ‘bearish’ territory (38/100) from ‘neutral’ a day ago.

United Airlines’ Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:10 p.m. ET on Nov. 19, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits United Airlines’ Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:10 p.m. ET on Nov. 19, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

United Airlines shares have gained over 130% since the beginning of the year. Some Stocktwits users are expressing concerns on the stock’s current valuation.


