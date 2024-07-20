'Lovely, kind, fun person...', Kate Hudson describes her past relationship with Nick Jonas

Kate Hudson recently opened up about her rumored past relationship with Nick Jonas, reflecting on their time together and sharing her thoughts during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live

Before falling in love and marrying Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas was rumored to have dated actress Kate Hudson in 2015 and 2016. Both Jonas and Hudson have mostly stayed quiet about their past relationship, but Hudson recently opened up about it. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Hudson participated in a game called "Plead the Fifth." When host Andy Cohen brought up the rumors about her and Jonas, Hudson described the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star as a “lovely, fun, kind” person.

Cohen asked Hudson how she would describe her relationship with Jonas. She laughed and referred to it as "a moment," adding that Jonas was “lovely, fun, kind” and likened him to an old man in a young man’s body, which made him endearing.

Hudson didn’t go into many details, but Cohen later asked if she had received any flirty DMs while she was on a break from dating. Hudson acknowledged the question, saying that it was a great way to meet people and boost one's ego. She admitted that she enjoyed flirting, which is why she had to go through a year without it.

When rumors about their relationship first emerged, Nick Jonas, in an interview with Complex, praised Hudson, calling her “incredible” and mentioning that they had a “beautiful connection.” He emphasized that out of respect for her privacy, he wouldn’t confirm whether they had an intimate relationship but noted that they admired many things about each other and saw something beautiful in one another. He expressed his continued admiration and respect for Hudson, calling her amazing.

Currently, Kate Hudson is engaged to producer Danny Fujikawa, whom she started dating in 2016. They have a 5-year-old daughter named Rani. Nick Jonas married Priyanka Chopra in 2018, and the couple welcomed their first child, Malti Marie Chopra, via surrogacy on January 15, 2022.

