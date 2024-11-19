Bitcoin 'bomb' rocks Maha polls: Supriya Sule, Nana Patole under fire; explosive audio fuels outrage (LISTEN)

A retired police officer, Ravindranath Patil, has accused Supriya Sule, the Baramati MP and daughter of NCP leader Sharad Pawar, along with Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole, of being involved in a cryptocurrency fraud case dating back to 2018.

Ahead of the crucial Maharashtra Elections 2024, the Maharashtra Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar have been rocked by serious corruption allegations. A retired police officer, Ravindranath Patil, has accused Supriya Sule, the Baramati MP and daughter of NCP leader Sharad Pawar, along with Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole, of being involved in a cryptocurrency fraud case dating back to 2018. According to Patil, the funds from this alleged fraud were used to finance their election campaigns.

Patil, a former IPS officer who had been investigating the 2018 cryptocurrency fraud case, claimed that Sule and Patole were among those who misappropriated bitcoins that had been part of the fraud. He further alleged that the proceeds from these bitcoins were converted into cash and used to fund the ongoing assembly election campaigns in the state.

Details of ex-IPS officer Patil's allegations

In an interview with ANI, Patil alleged that Amitabh Gupta, the then Commissioner of Police in Pune, and Bhagyashri Nautake, the then Deputy Commissioner of Police overseeing Cyber Crime Investigations, were involved in the misappropriation of bitcoins, which were later used by the two political leaders.

“My company called me as a cryptocurrency expert to investigate a case in 2018. I was arrested in that case in 2022 under allegations of fraud. I spent 14 months in jail after a trial. During that time, I was wondering what had happened, what the case was and why was I trapped. There were other colleagues also with me. We were working on finding out the truth. A witness against us, Gaurav Mehta, who is an employee of an audit firm named Sarathi Associates. A day before yesterday, he called me multiple times for 4-5 hours, but I did not respond… Finally, when I responded, he told me that in 2018, when Amit Bharadwaj was arrested, he had a cryptocurrency hardware wallet… That wallet was replaced by the then Commissioner Amitabh Gupta and another wallet was kept. We were arrested but the real perpetrators were Amitabh Gupta and his team. He (Gaurav Mehta) took the names of two IPS officers, Amitabh Gupta and Bhagyashri Nautake. He took two people’s name one is Supriya Sule and Nana Patole. He then told me that in this assembly elections bitcoins are being used,” Patil alleged.

The former IPS officer also claimed he has access to voice notes allegedly sent by the alleged witness Gaurav Mehta, “Supriya Sule has sent three voice note messages in which she is heard asking Gaurav to encash bitcoins as the funds are needed for the elections. She is also heard assuring him not to worry about the inquiries and one they come to power, they will handle them.”

“He (Gaurav Mehta) further said that in the Maharashtra Assembly elections too, the same bitcoin money is being used. On the direction of Amitabh Gupta, he (Gaurav Mehta) went to Dubai multiple times and converted the bitcoin into cash. And that cash is being used in Maharashtra elections… He (Gaurav Mehta) sent me some voice notes he had received on WhatsApp. There were 3 audio messages from Supriya Sule where she asks for cash in exchange for bitcoins. She also says that he (Gaurav Mehta) does not need to worry about inquiry, they will handle it when they come to power… He (Gaurav Mehta) sent another voice note between Amitabh Gupta and Nana Patole where Patole is asking why there is a delay in cash,” Patil further added.

Patil further alleged that “in other calls, Amitabh Gupta is heard giving instructions to Gaurav to cash out bitcoins.

“He (Gaurav) sent me more recordings where Amitabh Gupta was asking for Rs. 50 crores… He sent me a voice note he sent to Amitabh Gupta, saying that they had made 4 crypto wallets under the names of Patil and Ghode (my colleague) and the transactions were done from these wallets. If there is an investigation, Patil and Ghode would be caught… During the chat with me, he (Gaurav Mehta) alleged that he wanted to come out of this but his life would be in danger… I have all the screenshots and the audio and I am ready to provide them to the investigation agencies. I am ready to support the investigation,” Patil said.

Ravindranath Patil further revealed that he obtained this information from a whistleblower, who was also part of the cyber experts’ team investigating the 2018 Cryptocurrency Fraud Case. He additionally alleged that cyber expert Gaurav Mehta currently holds custody of the misappropriated bitcoins, valued at hundreds of crores of rupees.

“He said that they have already sold bitcoins worth Rs. 150 crores and they have several 100 crores more… The cash was used in Lok Sabha elections and is not being used in assembly elections also,” Patil claimed.

LISTEN: Explosive audio clips shared by ex-IPS officer Patil fuels outrage

What BJP alleged in wake of Bitcoin scam bombshell?

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, BJP’s national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “This is a very serious and concerning. Facts have come to light which are exposing the true face of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) bit by bit. In my opinion, it is posing a serious question on how a free and fair election is being conducted."

The BJP also released purported audio clips of a conversation between Supriya Sule and a key witness in the case. BJP spokesperson Trivedi stated that the allegations raised serious concerns about the integrity of the electoral process and called on the MVA alliance to clarify their involvement in the fraud case.

Trivedi further demanded that the Congress come clean on whether it was involved in any illegal Bitcoin transactions or had any connections to the key witnesses and law enforcement officials implicated in the case. He also urged the Election Commission to exercise strict vigilance over the situation.

WATCH: Sudhanshu Trivedi's press conference

Supriya Sule denies allegations, files complain with Election Commission

In response to these serious allegations, Supriya Sule vehemently denied any involvement, dismissing the claims as part of a smear campaign designed to manipulate voters ahead of the elections.

Sule took to social media to reject the charges, saying, "Familiar tactics of spreading false information to manipulate the righteous voters," adding that the allegations were baseless and timed deliberately to coincide with the elections.

"We have filed a criminal complaint to the Hon’ble ECI & the Cyber crime department against the fake allegations made of bitcoin misappropriation. The intent and mala fide actors behind it are amply evident, condemn worthy that such practices are taking place in a healthy democracy guided by the Constitution of India," she further wrote in a post on X.

In response to BJP's allegations, Sule further said, "I deny all the allegations levelled against me by Sudhanshu Trivedi. All this is conjecture and innuendo, and I am ready for a debate with any representative of the BJP at a time and date of their choice, in a public forum."

The allegations come at a critical time, with the Maharashtra assembly elections set for November 20. Political analysts are closely watching the developments, as such accusations could significantly impact the voting sentiments in the state.

