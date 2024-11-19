SPY Overcomes Geopolitical Jitters As Tech Stocks Lead Recovery: Retail Stays Wary

Geopolitical tensions aggravated after Russian President Vladimir Putin lowered the threshold of using nuclear weapons.

SPY Overcomes Geopolitical Jitters As Tech Stocks Lead Recovery: Retail Stays Wary
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 11:25 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 11:25 PM IST

U.S. stocks rebounded from early losses on Tuesday as traders overlooked new geopolitical concerns and focused on gains from a Wall Street favorite ahead of its much-anticipated earnings report, boosting tech stocks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday lowered the threshold for using nuclear arsenal as he signed a decree marking the implementation of  a revised Russian nuclear doctrine, New York Times reported. 

Putin’s move came merely two days after the outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden reportedly authorized the use of U.S.-supplied long-range missiles by Ukraine inside Russia. 

The Times report cited Russian President’s spokesperson Dmitri Peskov’s statement that the country "reserves the right" to use nuclear weapons to even conventional-weapon attacks that threaten “sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

In an X post, Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said,. "At 3:25 am, Ukrainian forces fired 6 U.S.-produced ATACMS missiles at Russia’s Bryansk region."

After the Asian market ended mostly higher, sentiment soured in the rest of the global markets amid the Russian nuclear war threat but safe-haven assets rallied.

While the markets in Europe, the epicenter of the Russo-Ukrainian tensions, fell sharply, their U.S. counterpart has made good early losses and was trading slightly higher at last check.

As of 12:30 pm ET, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust ($SPY) was up 0.13% to $588.94.

Communication services, energy and consumer discretionary stocks were among the best performers of the session. 

Among individual stocks, Super Micro Computer, Inc. ($SMCI) rallied over 35%, and United Airlines Holdings, Inc. ($UAL), Walmart, Inc. ($WMT), Henry Schein, Inc. ($HSIC) and GE Vernova, Inc. ($GEV) were all up over 3%.

Nvidia Corp. ($NVDA) climbed about 2.5% ahead of the company’s earnings due after the close on Wednesday.

SPY was among the active tickers on Stocktwits, although retail harbored mixed sentiment on the exchange-traded fund that tracks the broader S&P 500 Index.

A Stocktwits user said the ETF is headed toward $600 before the end of the year.

Another attributed the broader market recovery to optimism ahead of Nvidia’s earnings.

But a bearish user said SPY will likely remain stuck in its recent trading range.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Vertiv Stock Soars To Record High Amid Price-Target Hikes: Retail Sentiment Explodes

Vertiv Stock Soars To Record High Amid Price-Target Hikes: Retail Sentiment Explodes

Packaging Firms Amcor And Berry Global To Merge In All-Stock Transaction: Retail Cheers The Deal

Packaging Firms Amcor And Berry Global To Merge In All-Stock Transaction: Retail Cheers The Deal

United Airlines Stock Climbs As European Bookings Surge 30% From 2019, But Retail Questions High Valuation

United Airlines Stock Climbs As European Bookings Surge 30% From 2019, But Retail Questions High Valuation

Incyte Sinks On Setback For 2 Drugs Acquired In $750M Buyout: Retail Chatter Hits One-Year High

Incyte Sinks On Setback For 2 Drugs Acquired In $750M Buyout: Retail Chatter Hits One-Year High

NexGen Energy Stock Soars Led By Progress In Saskatchewan Uranium Mine Approval: Retail Chatter Hits One-Year High

NexGen Energy Stock Soars Led By Progress In Saskatchewan Uranium Mine Approval: Retail Chatter Hits One-Year High

Recent Stories

Vertiv Stock Soars To Record High Amid Price-Target Hikes: Retail Sentiment Explodes

Vertiv Stock Soars To Record High Amid Price-Target Hikes: Retail Sentiment Explodes

Packaging Firms Amcor And Berry Global To Merge In All-Stock Transaction: Retail Cheers The Deal

Packaging Firms Amcor And Berry Global To Merge In All-Stock Transaction: Retail Cheers The Deal

Tennis Retiring Nadal suffers Davis Cup defeat in potential last match; teary-eyed anthem moment moves fans (WATCH) snt

Retiring Nadal suffers Davis Cup defeat in potential last match; teary-eyed anthem moment moves fans (WATCH)

United Airlines Stock Climbs As European Bookings Surge 30% From 2019, But Retail Questions High Valuation

United Airlines Stock Climbs As European Bookings Surge 30% From 2019, But Retail Questions High Valuation

Incyte Sinks On Setback For 2 Drugs Acquired In $750M Buyout: Retail Chatter Hits One-Year High

Incyte Sinks On Setback For 2 Drugs Acquired In $750M Buyout: Retail Chatter Hits One-Year High

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon