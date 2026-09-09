Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer is gaining popularity for his dramatic antics. The singer pulled a late-night supernatural prank, leaving housemates scared. He later revealed it was an act for viewers, calling it an 'Oscar-level performance'.

It’s just three days to the premiere of Bigg Boss 20, but one contestant seems to have already started winning hearts outside the house. Qazi Touqeer seems to have found yet another way to keep the house entertained. The singer and Fame Gurukul fame contestant’s latest stunt had his fellow housemates up for most of the night.

Qazi's 'Oscar-level' Prank

In a recent episode, Qazi pretended to see something supernatural while the other contestants were sleeping. His act soon left Arishfa Khan and the other housemates scared, with several of them leaving the bedroom and waiting outside until he calmed down. However, Qazi later revealed that the entire episode was an act. Speaking to the camera, he said that he was simply trying to entertain the viewers. He said, “I am controlling my laugh. I am having an Oscar-level performance. I am entertaining 100 crore people of India. It’s just beautiful. These guys think I am crazy.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality) Qazi continued the act when the housemates later asked him if he was fine. Pretending that he had seen a girl and was following her instructions, he said, “she wanted me to laugh”. The housemates were convinced that Qazi was genuinely disturbed, only to find out later that he had been fooling them. The next morning, they told him that they had managed to sleep for only four hours because of his late-night stunt.

Qazi was also seen having a conversation with Arishfa, where he made another unusual claim about his energy levels. He said, “Main normal insaan nahi hoon. Tum socho main 3 din mein 1 ghanta soya hoon fir bhi energetic hoon (I am not a normal person. I have slept only for 1 hour in 3 days and still I am energetic).”

Viewers Compare Qazi to Tanya Mittal

His dramatic personality has already led some viewers to compare him with Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal, who often became a talking point inside the house because of her claims about her lifestyle. Several viewers compared the two contestants on social media. One fan wrote, “Qazi is Tanya Mittal’s male version.” Another commented, “Aap Tanya Mittal ho.” A third user wrote, “Tanya Mittal ka bhatija.”

At the same time, some viewers appeared to enjoy Qazi’s antics, with one fan writing, “He is giving full entertainment. Love him.”

Who is Qazi Touqeer?

Qazi first became a familiar face on television in 2005 when he won the reality singing show Fame Gurukul alongside Ruprekha Banerjee. The show also featured Arijit Singh, who later went on to become one of India’s leading playback singers. After Fame Gurukul, Qazi continued to work in music and acting. He has also been associated with the song Afghan Jalebi from the film ‘Phantom.’

About Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan, follows the theme of ‘Tatasthu’ this season, under which contestants have two lives. Amrapali Dubey, Love Gill, Arishfa Khan and Kanika Mann have been nominated this week. No contestant will be eliminated this week, but one of them will lose one of their lifelines. The reality show is available on JioHotstar and Colors TV. (ANI)

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