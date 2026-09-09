Actor Suriya's next movie with director Jithu Madhavan is titled 'Scene.' The title teaser shows him as an unconventional cop. The action thriller also stars Nazriya Nazim and Naslen and is produced by Suriya and Jyotika's 2D Entertainment.

Actor Suriya's next movie has finally got a title. After the blockbuster success of 'Vishwanath and Sons', the actor has joined hands with director Jithu Madhavan for the film titled 'Scene.' The makers have released the title teaser of the movie, showcasing Suriya as a cop in the action thriller.

'Scene': Cast and Production Details

The movie also stars Nazriya Nazim, Naslen, Anandraj, Lal, Raj Priyan and others in prominent roles. As per the title teaser video, Suriya plays the role of an unconventional cop who appears to be smoking and catching criminals.

The movie is jointly produced by Jyotika and Suriya under the banner of Zhagaram Studios & 2D Entertainment. Zhagaram Studios shared the title teaser on their Instagram handle on Wednesday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zhagaram Studios (@zhagaramoffl)

Release and Suriya's Career Trajectory

The film is slated to release in theatres on November 6. The upcoming movie of Suriya is preceded by the actor's blockbuster hit 'Vishwanath and Sons' and was directed by Venky Atluri. The music of the film was composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Suriya is currently on a hit streak at the box office with films including 'Karuppu', and 'Vishwanath and Sons'. Apart from 'Scene', the actor also has another project with director TJ Gnanavel, backed by Hombale Films, along with several other films currently in development. (ANI)