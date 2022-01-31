Shark Tank India: Here's how startup founders looking to raise funds can register

Shark Tank India is the Indian adaptation of the popular global reality show, where aspiring entrepreneurs attempt to win investments for their ideas from the 'sharks' on the show.

Are you an aspiring entrepreneur? Are you looking to raise funds for your startup? If you believe that the idea has all it takes to win investors' hearts, then Shark Tank India is one show you would be hooked on to for sure. The Indian adaptation of the global startup reality show, Shark Tank India, has garnered immense attention since its launch in December 2021 and is now among the most spoken about shows in India. In the show, aspiring entrepreneurs try to win the judges' hearts or 'sharks' in a bid to try and win investments.

If you want to woo the 'sharks' with your lucrative business idea, then here's how you can register for the reality show:

1. Log on to www.sharktank.sonyliv.com or download the SonyLIV App from your Play Store or App Store.

2. Enter your mobile number to generate a six-digit OTP (one-time password).

3. Submit the OTP and choose your preferred language: English or Hindi.

4. After agreeing to the terms and conditions, you will be directed to an online registration form.

5. Duly fill the form, including the mandatory boxes to be filled.

6. Provide in-depth details of your business model and make a sales pitch by providing 'as much information as you can and are willing to share'. This will enable the organisers of the show to assess your business idea.

7. Describe your business idea in one sentence. A summary of the business plan of not more than 250 words is also required. You can also provide photos of your product if there are any.

If the details provided by you excite the show organisers, then you too can stand a chance to be part of Shark Tank India and pitch your business ideas to the 'sharks'. The seven judges on Shark Tank India are BharatPe's Ashneer Grover, Emcure Pharma's Namita Thapar, Shaadi.com's Anupam Mittal, Sugar Cosmetics' Vineeta Singh, Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh, Lenskart's Peyush Bansal and Boat's Aman Gupta.

So far, Shark Tank India has received mixed reviews since its launch. While some have applauded some out-of-the-box business ideas, a few have criticised the 'sharks' for mistreating the entrepreneurs. Ashneer Grover became fodder for memes after making aggressive remarks on startup entrepreneurs looking for funding. Meanwhile, reports have suggested that the BharatPe co-founder and MD is likely to be fired under suspicion of fraud.

