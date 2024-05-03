Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos: Chaithra J Achar shows off her curves in BOLD sheer knitted yellow dress

    First Published May 3, 2024, 6:14 PM IST

    Kannada actress Chaithra J Achar flaunted her curves by donning black lingerie underneath the yellow dress. In the post where she posted her pictures, she wrote, “Yearning,” and the pictures seem to have been shot indoors.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Chaithra J Achar, a prominent figure in the Kannada cinema industry, is known for her unique fashion choices that often surprise and delight her fans.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In a recent Instagram photoshoot, she turned up the heat with a yellow see-through garment, a bold choice that perfectly showcased her curves.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Underneath this outfit, she wore black underwear, adding a touch of mystery to her look. Her fashion sense, combined with her acting prowess, has earned her a dedicated fan base. 

    article_image4

    Chaithra, who wore minimal makeup and kept her hair damp, shared more photographs from the shoot and emanated sensuality.

    article_image5

    She left people raving over her appearance in the photos. Chaithra accompanied the photos with the song Mona Lisa by Nat King Cole, an American vocalist.

    article_image6

    Chaithra made her acting debut in 2019 with the action film Mahira, alongside stars such as Virginia Rodrigues. She has performed pivotal roles in films such as Taledanda, Gilky, and Aa Drushya.

    article_image7

    She has recently been cast in the highly anticipated film Uttarakaanda, which is already causing quite a stir. She will play the character of Lacchi. 

    article_image8

    Uttarakaanda will be directed by Rohith Padaki and produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj under the label KRG Studios. This film also has actors like as Dr Shiva Rajkumar, Daali Dhananjaya, and others.

    article_image9

    Chaithra expanded on her role during an interview with OTT Play. She stated, "I'm not sure if Lacchi will appear in both halves of Uttarakaanda, but she is undeniably a key character. Given the film's large ensemble cast, it is up to director Rohit Padaki to decide who will appear in the next installment of the story.

    article_image10

    Given the film's large ensemble cast, it is up to director Rohit Padaki to decide who will appear in the next installment of the story.

