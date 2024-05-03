SEXY photos: Chaithra J Achar shows off her curves in BOLD sheer knitted yellow dress

Kannada actress Chaithra J Achar flaunted her curves by donning black lingerie underneath the yellow dress. In the post where she posted her pictures, she wrote, “Yearning,” and the pictures seem to have been shot indoors.

Chaithra J Achar, a prominent figure in the Kannada cinema industry, is known for her unique fashion choices that often surprise and delight her fans.

In a recent Instagram photoshoot, she turned up the heat with a yellow see-through garment, a bold choice that perfectly showcased her curves.

Underneath this outfit, she wore black underwear, adding a touch of mystery to her look. Her fashion sense, combined with her acting prowess, has earned her a dedicated fan base.

Chaithra, who wore minimal makeup and kept her hair damp, shared more photographs from the shoot and emanated sensuality.

She left people raving over her appearance in the photos. Chaithra accompanied the photos with the song Mona Lisa by Nat King Cole, an American vocalist.

Chaithra made her acting debut in 2019 with the action film Mahira, alongside stars such as Virginia Rodrigues. She has performed pivotal roles in films such as Taledanda, Gilky, and Aa Drushya.

She has recently been cast in the highly anticipated film Uttarakaanda, which is already causing quite a stir. She will play the character of Lacchi.

Uttarakaanda will be directed by Rohith Padaki and produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj under the label KRG Studios. This film also has actors like as Dr Shiva Rajkumar, Daali Dhananjaya, and others.

Chaithra expanded on her role during an interview with OTT Play. She stated, "I'm not sure if Lacchi will appear in both halves of Uttarakaanda, but she is undeniably a key character. Given the film's large ensemble cast, it is up to director Rohit Padaki to decide who will appear in the next installment of the story.

