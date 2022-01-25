Shark Tank India: From engineering to CA and MBA, here are the degrees that the Indian sharks hold

From Aman Gupta to Ashneer Grover, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thakur and more, here are the educational qualifications of the Sharks.

Image: Namita Thapar/Instagram

Ever since its release, Shark Tank India has been one of the most talked-about reality television shows of India. The show aims at providing funding to entrepreneurs, giving them an opportunity to grow their businesses. The investors here are the sharks. The Indian sharks comprise CEOs from varied fields. Their success didn’t come overnight for them, rather they worked really hard to taste their success.

Image: Aman Gupta/Instagram

Aman Gupta, co-founder and managing director BoAt: Aman holds an MBA degree from the Indian School of Business in Finance and Strategy. He holds another MBA degree from Kellogg Graduate School of Management, the USA in general management and marketing. Before doing his MBA, he had also cleared his chartered accountancy exam. He completed his schooling at the Delhi Public School and his graduation from Delhi University. ALSO READ: Shark Tank India: Here’s how much the sharks have invested in so far

Image: Vineeta Singh/Instagram

Vineeta Singh, co-founder Sugar cosmetics: Vineeta is also an alumnus of Delhi Public School. She has completed her B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. Vineeta also holds another degree from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad. An interesting fact about Vineeta is that she once rejected a Rs 1 crore placement offer from Deutsche Bank. She rejected the offer because she wanted to start something of her own.

Image: Namita Thapar/Instagram

Namita Thapar, executive director, Emcure Pharma: Namita is a chartered account. She completed her CA studies at the Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI). Namita has also completed her MBA from Duke University.

Image: Peyush Bansal/Instagram

Peyush Bansal, co-founder and CEO, Lenskart: The Lenskart co-founder completed his schooling at Don Bosco School and his graduation from McGill University, Canada. Peyush also has a degree in Entrepreneurship from IIM Bangalore.

Image: Ghazal Alagh/Instagram

Ghazal Alagh, co-founder and chief mama, Mamaearth: Ghazal does not only hold a Bachelors in Information Technology degree but has also done Intensive Courses in Modern Art, Design and Applied Arts. She did this course at the New York Academy of Arts.

Image: Ashneer Grover/Instagram

Ashneer Grover, co-founder and managing director BharatPe: A graduate of civil engineering from IIT Delhi, Ashneer was one of the few students who were selected for a foreign exchange programme at France’s University of INSA-Lyon. He also holds a degree from IIM Ahmedabad.



Image: Anupam Mittal/Instagram