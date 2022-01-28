  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover to Peyush Bansal, shocking net worth of 7 judges

    First Published Jan 28, 2022, 5:19 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Here's the net worth of the sharks in the popular reality show, 'Shark Tank' India. The business owners, known as ‘Sharks’ on the show, choose to invest in a participant’s venture.

    Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover to Peyush Bansal, shocking net worth of 7 judges RCB

    Image: Instagram

    Shark Tank India is ruling people's hearts with a concept that’s new for Indian entertainment. We all know the show is an adaptation of the Athe popular American show ‘Shark Tank’, but the desi twist has connected with the Indian audiences. The show has started in December 2021 and streaming on Sony LIV. The show offers a chance for budding entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to some of India's most prominent business owners and investors. Here, the business owners and founders, known as ‘Sharks’, choose whether they want to invest in a participant’s venture. So, it will be interesting to know their net worth.  
     

    Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover to Peyush Bansal, shocking net worth of 7 judges RCB

    Image: Ashneer Grover/Instagram

    Ashneer Grover, Co-founder, BharatPe: He is one of the richest amongst all the sharks with around Rs 700 crore net worth. Ashneer Grover did his B.Tech in Civil Engineering from IIT Delhi and then pursued MBA from IIM Ahmedabad.  
     

    Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover to Peyush Bansal, shocking net worth of 7 judges RCB

    Image: Aman Gupta/Instagram

    Aman Gupta, Co-founder, BoAt: Gupta has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from DU. But after clearing his CA exam, he went to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. It is said that his net worth is around Rs 700 crore. 

    Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover to Peyush Bansal, shocking net worth of 7 judges RCB

    Image: Peyush Bansal/Instagram

    Peyush Bansal, co-founder, Lenskart: Bansal is winning hearts on the show. He kickstarted his career with Microsoft back in 2007, and now his net worth is around Rs 600 crore. Bansal graduated from McGill University, Canada and has an Entrepreneurship degree from IIM, Bangalore. 
     

    Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover to Peyush Bansal, shocking net worth of 7 judges RCB

    Namita Thapar, Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceutical: Did her MBA from Fuqua School of Business at Duke University; this woman is one of India's most successful women entrepreneurs. She won The Economic Times' 40 Under 40 and has a net worth of Rs 600 crores. 

    Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover to Peyush Bansal, shocking net worth of 7 judges RCB

    Image: Anupam Mittal/Instagram

    Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO, People Group: Mittal was also the founder of popular matchmaking and matrimony site called Shaadi.com and OLA. He did his MBA degree in Operations and Strategic Management from Boston College, US. Mittal and enjoying a roughly Rs 185 crore net worth. Also Read: Shark Tank India: Here’s how much the sharks have invested in so far 

    Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover to Peyush Bansal, shocking net worth of 7 judges RCB

    Image: Ghazal Alagh/Instagram

    Ghazal Alagh, Co-founder and Chief of MamaEarth: She is one of the youngest shark in the show, with Rs 148 crore net worth. She finished her education at Panjab University, Chandigarh, and later went to the New York Academy of Arts. She believed in products free of harmful toxins; hence she started skincare and baby products brand Mamaearth. Also Read: Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover gets trolled; Paytm calls it 'Udhaar Tank India' 

    Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover to Peyush Bansal, shocking net worth of 7 judges RCB

    Image: Vineeta Singh/Instagram

    Vineeta Singh, CEO and co-founder, SUGAR Cosmetics: The woman has a good pedigree, studied B.tech in Electrical Engineering from IIT Madras and later, her post-graduation from IIM Ahmedabad; Singh's has around Rs 59 crore net worth. Besides SUGAR Cosmetics she is also the founder of FAB BAG. Also Read: Shark Tank India: From engineering to CA and MBA, here are the degrees that the Indian sharks hold 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa defeats Prabhas' Baahubali; Here's what we know RCB

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa defeats Prabhas' Baahubali; here's what we know

    Birthday girl Shruti Haasan pens emotional note to thank her fans and more RCB

    Birthday girl Shruti Haasan pens emotional note to thank her fans and more

    From selling expensive bags to buying; here's how Cristiano Ronaldo's lover Georgina Rodriguez's life changed RCB

    From selling expensive bags to buying; here's how Cristiano Ronaldo's lover Georgina Rodriguez's life changed

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Will Ronda Rousey make a surprise return at Royal Rumble 2022?-ayh

    WWE: Will Ronda Rousey make a surprise return at Royal Rumble 2022?

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer off ventilator, still in ICU RCB

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer off ventilator, still in ICU

    Recent Stories

    Virat to Darmi to Heena: Animals that were awarded COAS Commendation Card on January 15-dnm

    Virat to Darmi to Heena: Animals that were awarded COAS Commendation Card on January 15

    tennis Australian Open 2022 Daniil Medvedev outclasses Stefanos Tsitsipas to set up final clash with Rafael Nadal

    Australian Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev outclasses Stefanos Tsitsipas to set up final clash with Rafael Nadal

    Tri-service command formally inducts Advanced Light Helicopter MK-III aircraft at INS Utkrosh-dnm

    Tri-service command formally inducts Advanced Light Helicopter MK-III aircraft at INS Utkrosh

    Are Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson getting serious? Are they planning to move in together? Read this RCB

    Are Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson getting serious? Are they planning to move in together? Read this

    In a first 1000 Make in India drones set to enthrall audience with background music at Beating Retreat

    In a first, 1000 'Make in India' drones set to enthrall audience with background music at Beating Retreat

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs HFC: At least, Odisha FC deserved a draw - Kino Garcia on Hyderabad FC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: At least, Odisha FC deserved a draw - Kino Garcia on Hyderabad FC defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs HFC: Hyderabad FC is on top, and we are satisfied - Manuel Marquez on Odisha FC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC is on top, and we are satisfied - Manuel Marquez on Odisha FC win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 37): Hyderabad FC produces stellar display to edge past Odisha FC 3-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 37): Hyderabad FC produces stellar display to edge past Odisha FC 3-2

    Video Icon
    Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss thin frame Study

    Kim Kardashian, Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss' thin frame: Study

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Channi assures party is united Rahul Gandhi says Congress workers to decide CM face gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Channi assures party is united; Rahul Gandhi says Congress workers to decide CM face

    Video Icon