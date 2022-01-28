Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover to Peyush Bansal, shocking net worth of 7 judges

Here's the net worth of the sharks in the popular reality show, 'Shark Tank' India. The business owners, known as ‘Sharks’ on the show, choose to invest in a participant’s venture.

Shark Tank India is ruling people's hearts with a concept that’s new for Indian entertainment. We all know the show is an adaptation of the Athe popular American show ‘Shark Tank’, but the desi twist has connected with the Indian audiences. The show has started in December 2021 and streaming on Sony LIV. The show offers a chance for budding entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to some of India's most prominent business owners and investors. Here, the business owners and founders, known as ‘Sharks’, choose whether they want to invest in a participant’s venture. So, it will be interesting to know their net worth.



Ashneer Grover, Co-founder, BharatPe: He is one of the richest amongst all the sharks with around Rs 700 crore net worth. Ashneer Grover did his B.Tech in Civil Engineering from IIT Delhi and then pursued MBA from IIM Ahmedabad.



Aman Gupta, Co-founder, BoAt: Gupta has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from DU. But after clearing his CA exam, he went to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. It is said that his net worth is around Rs 700 crore.

Peyush Bansal, co-founder, Lenskart: Bansal is winning hearts on the show. He kickstarted his career with Microsoft back in 2007, and now his net worth is around Rs 600 crore. Bansal graduated from McGill University, Canada and has an Entrepreneurship degree from IIM, Bangalore.



Namita Thapar, Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceutical: Did her MBA from Fuqua School of Business at Duke University; this woman is one of India's most successful women entrepreneurs. She won The Economic Times' 40 Under 40 and has a net worth of Rs 600 crores.

Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO, People Group: Mittal was also the founder of popular matchmaking and matrimony site called Shaadi.com and OLA. He did his MBA degree in Operations and Strategic Management from Boston College, US. Mittal and enjoying a roughly Rs 185 crore net worth. Also Read: Shark Tank India: Here’s how much the sharks have invested in so far

Ghazal Alagh, Co-founder and Chief of MamaEarth: She is one of the youngest shark in the show, with Rs 148 crore net worth. She finished her education at Panjab University, Chandigarh, and later went to the New York Academy of Arts. She believed in products free of harmful toxins; hence she started skincare and baby products brand Mamaearth. Also Read: Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover gets trolled; Paytm calls it 'Udhaar Tank India'

