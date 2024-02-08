Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Shahid Kapoor recreates iconic Virat Kohli video holding a bat post tiring promotions of upcoming movie- WATCH

    Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film, 'Teri Baaton Mein Ais Uljha Jiya', promises comedy and romance. With a Virat Kohli-inspired reel, it adds to the buzz. CBFC edits and a runtime of 143 minutes heighten anticipation. Release on Feb 9

    Shahid Kapoor recreates iconic Virat Kohli video holding a bat post tiring promotions of upcoming movie- WATCH ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 9:22 AM IST

    Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated movie, 'Teri Baaton Mein Ais Uljha Jiya', set to hit theaters on February 9th. Excitement is building as fans eagerly await the film's release. Recently, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to share a humorous video, giving fans a glimpse into what he plans to do once the promotional activities for the film are over. Little did many know, there's an interesting Virat Kohli connection to this viral video.

    In the amusing reel, Shahid Kapoor is seen wandering around his home with a cricket bat in hand, lip-syncing to an audio clip, revealing his post-promotion cravings. Captioned as 'Promotions khatam hone ke baad waali feeling,' the video adds a comedic touch to the anticipation surrounding the film.

    ALSO READ: Allu Arjun, Sukumar starrer action entertainer to get a third installment? Here's what we know

    What's intriguing is that the audio featured in Shahid Kapoor's reel is actually from an older interview of the renowned cricketer Virat Kohli. In the interview, Kohli shared his plans of indulging in various delicacies once he had the chance. This unexpected connection adds an extra layer of fun to Shahid's reel.

    'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' also stars Kriti Sanon in a leading role. The recently released trailer offers glimpses of Shahid and Kriti's romantic moments, showcasing their chemistry and the complexities of their relationship. The plot unfolds as Shahid's character introduces Kriti's character to his family, unaware that she is, in fact, a robot.

    Directed by debut directors Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film boasts a runtime of 143 minutes and 15 seconds, or precisely 2 hours, 23 minutes, and 15 seconds. It has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Recent reports from Bollywood Hungama revealed that the CBFC made some edits to the film, including shortening an intimate scene by 25%, reducing a 36-second sequence to 27 seconds. Additionally, the word 'Daru' was changed to 'Drink' in the latter half of the film.

    'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' promises to be an entertaining watch for audiences and is slated for release in theaters on February 9th.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 9:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Allu Arjun, Sukumar starrer action entertainer to get a third installment? Here's what we know ATG

    Allu Arjun, Sukumar starrer action entertainer to get a third installment? Here's what we know

    I get hurt....', Ankita Lokhande clarifies if she is still friends with Munawar Faruqui post Bigg Boss; Read ATG

    'I get hurt....', Ankita Lokhande clarifies if she is still friends with Munawar Faruqui post Bigg Boss; Read

    Sandeep Vanga Reddy takes at indirect dig at Shah Rukh Khan; Here's what he said ATG

    Sandeep Vanga Reddy takes at indirect dig at Shah Rukh Khan; Here's what he said

    Jagjit Singh birth anniversary: 'Koi Fariyaad' to 'Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya', 5 best songs of the later singer RKK EAI

    Jagjit Singh birth anniversary: 'Koi Fariyaad' to 'Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya', 5 best songs of the later singer

    12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey shares news of welcoming baby boy with wife Sheetal Thakur; Read on ATG

    12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey shares news of welcoming baby boy with wife Sheetal Thakur; Read on

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru shocker: Double murder over alleged property dispute at Halasuru; accused arrested vkp

    Bengaluru shocker: Double murder over alleged property dispute at Halasuru; accused arrested

    Pakistan General Election 2024 Voting underway mobile services suspended gcw

    Pakistan General Election 2024: Voting underway, mobile services suspended

    US airstrike eliminates commander of Iran-backed Kata'ib Hezbollah in Iraq

    US airstrike eliminates commander of Iran-backed Kata’ib Hezbollah in Iraq

    Allu Arjun, Sukumar starrer action entertainer to get a third installment? Here's what we know ATG

    Allu Arjun, Sukumar starrer action entertainer to get a third installment? Here's what we know

    Kerala: Malayalam art associate director collapses while shooting; seeks financial aid for treatment rkn

    Kerala: Malayalam art associate director collapses while shooting; seeks financial aid for treatment

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon