    Allu Arjun, Sukumar starrer action entertainer to get a third installment? Here's what we know

    Allu Arjun & Sukumar's 'Pushpa' franchise to expand as reports suggest with a third installment. 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' set for release, anticipation grows for 'Pushpa 3'

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 8:53 AM IST

    Recent reports suggest that the highly acclaimed action entertainer 'Pushpa,' starring Allu Arjun and directed by Sukumar, will be expanded into a trilogy with a third installment in the franchise.

    Set for release on Independence Day of this year, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is already generating immense anticipation. The production of the sequel is currently in full swing, with the filmmakers aiming for a timely release. A leaked image showcasing Allu Arjun's saree-clad look from the film has already sparked considerable excitement among fans.

    Adding to the buzz, it has been revealed that a third part in the 'Pushpa' franchise is in the works. However, details about the plot or production timeline for this installment remain scarce.

    Fans have taken to social media to speculate on potential titles for the third film, with 'Pushpa 3: The Roar' being a prominent suggestion. However, it's important to note that the actual title has not been confirmed yet.

    The success of the 'Pushpa' franchise so far has been noteworthy. Despite its release during the pandemic, the first installment, 'Pushpa: The Rise,' emerged as a blockbuster hit, attracting audiences back to cinemas. The film received critical acclaim and even earned Allu Arjun and music composer Devi Sri Prasad National Awards for their contributions.

    Continuing the story from its predecessor, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' promises to maintain the momentum with its stellar cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and Prakash Raj, among others. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the film is expected to release in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

