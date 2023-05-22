Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan's sweet post on daughter Suhana's birthday redefines father-daughter goals

    Today is the twenty-third birthday of Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan. Making it more special, Shah Rukh Khan posted an adorable video to wish his daughter the happiest birthday. This video post also redefines the father-daughter goals.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 22, 2023, 4:06 PM IST

    Suhana Khan is a soon-to-be Bollywood actress, theatre artist, and social media star. She is known for being the daughter of the global Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan. She will make her acting debut with the Zoya Akhtar-directed Netflix film The Archies (2023).

    Global icon and King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, is a big name today. She already has a massive fan following on social media. The diva keeps treating her fans with her breathtaking pictures. Today marks the 23rd birthday of Suhana Khan.

    ALSO READ: 'Peak Nepotism': Fans slammed Suhana Khan's speech as Maybelline Ambassador

    Taking to his Instagram handle, Shah Rukh Khan dropped an adorable video of his daughter Suhana Khan enjoying her skating days in a black crop top and denim-blue jeans, a boomerang video of her. This video only gives the best family goals to die-hard SRK fans globally. He wished his daughter a happiest birthday in most adorable way ever.

    Shah Rukh Khan's caption for the video read, "Today, is the day to get your Happy On….and forever. Love you baby."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    It was only last month, on the April 28, that the star kid, who will make her acting debut in noted filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's directorial Netflix film titled The Archies, had social media ablaze when she dropped a sunkissed and sexy picture of herself in a white bikini.

    For those unaware, Suhana has been in the news for her rumoured affair with Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan for the past few months now. At Tania Shroff's birthday bash, he was blowing a kiss to Suhana. In the video, SRK's daughter is leaving the venue while Agastya, Tania, and Ahan Shetty come to drop her off. In the clip, Suhana shook hands with Tania and laughed as she walked towards her car. Agastya, who stood nearby, helped Suhana to her car. Before getting in, Suhana waved at Agastya, and in return, he blew a kiss and then closed the car door.

    ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana in bikini looks irresistible

    Last Updated May 22, 2023, 4:29 PM IST
